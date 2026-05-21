7 best perfumes for Eid Al Adha: Top fragrance picks for men and women on sale in UAE, 2026

Eid Al Adha is a time of celebration, togetherness, and looking your best, and the right fragrance plays a big role in completing the occasion. If you prefer something fresh and uplifting, warm and woody, or bold and sensual, a well-chosen perfume can elevate your entire festive presence. From luxury designer classics to modern Arabic blends, this year’s selection brings together standout scents for both men and women that suit every style and personality. With several top fragrances also available on special offers in the UAE, 2026 is the perfect time to refresh your collection or pick a thoughtful gift. Here are 7 of the best perfumes to wear this Eid Al Adha.