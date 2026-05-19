From Macbooks to iPads, our list has you covered
Apple’s next flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, may still be on the horizon, but that hasn’t stopped some of the brand’s biggest devices from seeing major price drops already. From the ultra-thin new iPhone Air to the powerful M4-powered MacBook Air, several Apple products are now available at far more tempting prices than usual, making this a smart time to upgrade without waiting for the next launch cycle. So, if you’re looking for a lightweight laptop for work and study, premium earbuds, a new smartwatch, or an everyday iPad, these Apple deals deliver flagship features, polished design, and ecosystem perks, without the usual premium sting.
Pros
Comprehensive health tracking including heart rate, ECG, blood oxygen, and sleep score insights
Always-On Retina display stays bright and readable in outdoor conditions
Lightweight 42mm aluminium build feels comfortable for all-day and sleep wear
Strong fitness tracking with detailed workout metrics and activity rings
Water-resistant design suitable for swimming and daily wear
Smooth iPhone connectivity with calls, messages, Apple Pay, and app ecosystem access
Useful safety features like Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS
Cons
Battery life still requires near-daily charging with heavy use
GPS-only model lacks independent cellular connectivity
Premium price compared to many fitness trackers with similar basics
Some advanced health features are informative rather than medical-grade diagnosis
The Apple Watch Series 11 GPS 42mm in Space Grey with a Black Sport Band is one of those wearables that slips into your routine and ends up running most of it. It feels light and minimal on the wrist, but it’s constantly working in the background, tracking your sleep and giving you a sleep score in the morning, nudging you to move more through activity rings, and keeping tabs on your heart rate throughout the day. The always-on display is crisp enough to glance at even in harsh sunlight, and it’s just as useful in the pool or during a sweaty workout thanks to its water resistance. Everything ties smoothly into your iPhone, so messages, calls, Apple Pay, and apps all feel effortless rather than cluttered.
There are a few trade-offs, though. You’ll still be charging it almost every day if you use it heavily, and since it’s the GPS-only model, it leans on your phone for connectivity. It’s also not the cheapest option out there, especially when simpler fitness trackers cover the basics. But what you get in return is a smartwatch that feels polished, reliable, and genuinely useful day to day—more about making your habits easier to track and improve than overwhelming you with data.
Excellent active noise cancellation that effectively blocks out background noise
Strong, balanced sound with good bass and clear vocals
Very good Transparency Mode, making outside sounds feel natural when needed
Comfortable in-ear fit with multiple silicone tip sizes
Long battery life for earbuds, plus convenient MagSafe/USB-C charging case
Useful features like Spatial Audio, Adaptive Audio, and Find My tracking
Water and sweat resistance, suitable for workouts and daily use
Premium price compared to many competitors
Best features are heavily optimised for Apple ecosystem
The Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds are a solid, everyday companion for future iPhone 17 users, whether you’re streaming lectures, catching up on podcasts, or listening to music between classes. Powered by Apple’s H2 chip, they deliver clear, detailed audio along with improved call quality through Voice Isolation, while hands-free Siri makes everyday tasks feel more seamless. Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking adds a more immersive feel to songs, videos, and even study sessions, and Adaptive EQ fine-tunes the sound to stay rich and balanced across different environments.
Built for comfort and long listening, the AirPods 4 feature an open-ear design with a shorter stem that sits lightly and securely throughout the day. They’re also rated IP54 for dust, sweat, and water resistance, making them suitable for workouts and on-the-go use. The USB-C charging case extends total listening time up to around 30 hours and includes a built-in speaker for easier location tracking through Find My, adding a practical edge to their everyday convenience.
Apple AirTag is a sleek, coin-sized tracker designed for Apple users who want to keep their essentials in check. Pair it effortlessly with your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, and manage it through the Find My app. Need to locate your backpack, keys, or wallet between classes? Make the AirTag play a sound or, if you have an iPhone 11 or later, let Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology guide you with precise directions. Lightweight, durable, and totally hassle-free, AirTags help students stay organized and connected—so losing your stuff becomes a thing of the past.
Pros
Bright, sharp Liquid Retina display that’s great for streaming, reading, and drawing
Lightweight and highly portable, easy to carry for travel, school, or work
Smooth everyday performance for browsing, multitasking, and productivity apps (powered by Apple silicon)
Strong battery life that comfortably lasts a full day of typical use
Supports Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, making it versatile for notes, sketching, or light work
USB-C charging and connectivity for wider compatibility
Touch ID built into the top button for quick and secure unlocking
Cons
Not as powerful as iPad Air or iPad Pro models for heavy creative or professional workloads
Display typically limited to a standard refresh rate (not 120Hz ProMotion)
The Apple iPad 11-inch is Apple’s most versatile everyday tablet, hits a sweet spot between portability and performance with its sleek, lightweight design and vibrant Liquid Retina display that makes everything from streaming to note-taking feel smooth and immersive. Powered by Apple silicon (such as the A16 in the latest generation), it handles everyday tasks with ease, whether you’re browsing, attending online classes, sketching with Apple Pencil, or juggling multiple apps for work or study. The 11-inch size is especially popular because it’s large enough for productivity but still compact enough to slip into a bag and use comfortably on the go. With features like Touch ID built into the top button, USB-C connectivity, strong battery life that lasts through a full day, and support for accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, it easily adapts into a mini laptop or creative canvas when needed. While it doesn’t reach the raw power or advanced display tech of the iPad Air or Pro lineup, and refresh rate remains limited compared to higher-end models, it delivers excellent value for most users who want a reliable, all-round Apple tablet without overpaying for professional-grade features.
Pros
Extremely thin and lightweight design with premium titanium build
Smooth 6.5-inch ProMotion display (up to 120Hz)
Powerful and efficient A19 Pro chip for flagship-level performance
Strong 48MP main camera with 2x optical-quality zoom
Advanced 18MP Center Stage front camera with flexible framing features
Durable build with Ceramic Shield protection on front and back
All-day battery life despite ultra-thin design
eSIM-only setup improves convenience and security, especially for travel
Cons
Ultra-thin design may feel less substantial or grippy for some users
eSIM-only can be inconvenient in regions or situations where physical SIM is preferred
The Apple iPhone is considered boldest design shift yet, focusing on extreme thinness and lightweight feel without sacrificing flagship-level performance. At just 5.6 mm, it’s the thinnest iPhone ever made, yet it still feels solid in hand thanks to its titanium frame and Ceramic Shield protection on both front and back for improved durability and scratch resistance. The 6.5-inch ProMotion display with up to 120Hz refresh rate delivers smooth scrolling and sharp visuals, making everything from social media to gaming feel fluid and responsive. Inside, the A19 Pro chip brings high-end performance and efficiency, handling demanding apps, multitasking, and creative workflows with ease, while the dual-camera system led by a 48MP Fusion sensor produces detailed photos with 2x optical-quality zoom. The 18MP Center Stage front camera adds flexibility for selfies and video calls, including smarter framing and Dual Capture video. With all-day battery life rated for up to 27 hours of video playback and eSIM-only connectivity for a more streamlined, travel-friendly setup, it’s designed to feel modern, minimal, and powerful.
The Apple Pencil (USB-C) is the tool for students who want to take notes, sketch, or annotate with precision on their iPad. With low-latency input and pressure-sensitive tips, it responds naturally to every stroke, making digital note-taking feel like pen on paper. Whether you’re jotting down lecture notes, marking up PDFs, or illustrating projects, the Apple Pencil ensures accuracy and creativity. Its USB-C charging makes powering up fast and convenient, and its sleek, lightweight design ensures comfort for hours of use. Perfect for study sessions, presentations, or creative assignments, this Pencil transforms your iPad into a versatile productivity and creativity hub.
Pros
Large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with vibrant colours and sharp detail
Powerful M4 chip with 10-core CPU and GPU for smooth multitasking and creative work
16GB unified memory supports efficient performance across apps
Excellent battery life of up to 18 hours
Ultra-thin, lightweight, and fanless design for silent operation
High-quality 12MP Center Stage camera and strong six-speaker audio system
Seamless integration with iPhone and Apple ecosystem features
Modern ports including Thunderbolt 4 and MagSafe charging
Cons
256GB base storage may feel limited for heavy media or large files
Not designed for heavy pro-level workloads like high-end 3D rendering or AAA gaming
The Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch powered by the M4 chip is built as a big-screen ultraportable that doesn’t compromise on speed or efficiency, combining a slim, lightweight design with serious everyday performance. With its 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, everything from spreadsheets and presentations to movies and creative work looks sharp, colourful, and smooth, while the larger canvas makes multitasking feel far more comfortable than on smaller laptops. Inside, the M4 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, paired with 16GB unified memory, handles demanding workflows with ease—whether that’s editing photos, running multiple apps at once, or light video editing, while still maintaining Apple’s signature quiet, fanless design. Battery life is another standout, stretching up to around 18 hours, making it ideal for full workdays, travel, or study sessions without constantly reaching for the charger. The 12MP Center Stage camera, six-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and three-mic array also make video calls and media consumption feel noticeably more premium than typical thin-and-light laptops.
Connectivity is well covered with Thunderbolt 4, MagSafe charging, Wi-Fi 6E, and support for external displays, while seamless integration with iPhone adds everyday conveniences like mirroring, copy-paste continuity, and messaging sync.
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