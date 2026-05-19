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Before iPhone 18 Pro Max launches: 7 Apple deals you can grab at best prices, UAE 2026

From Macbooks to iPads, our list has you covered

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
7 MIN READ
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Before iPhone 18, here are the best Apple deals to snag.
Before iPhone 18, here are the best Apple deals to snag.
@MatTrang911 | @AppleTrack

Apple’s next flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, may still be on the horizon, but that hasn’t stopped some of the brand’s biggest devices from seeing major price drops already. From the ultra-thin new iPhone Air to the powerful M4-powered MacBook Air, several Apple products are now available at far more tempting prices than usual, making this a smart time to upgrade without waiting for the next launch cycle. So, if you’re looking for a lightweight laptop for work and study, premium earbuds, a new smartwatch, or an everyday iPad, these Apple deals deliver flagship features, polished design, and ecosystem perks, without the usual premium sting.

Also Read: 8 best back-to-school tech deals in the UAE to power a successful 2025— laptops, tablets and more

1) Best Smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 11 GPS

Pros

  • Comprehensive health tracking including heart rate, ECG, blood oxygen, and sleep score insights

  • Always-On Retina display stays bright and readable in outdoor conditions

  • Lightweight 42mm aluminium build feels comfortable for all-day and sleep wear

  • Strong fitness tracking with detailed workout metrics and activity rings

  • Water-resistant design suitable for swimming and daily wear

  • Smooth iPhone connectivity with calls, messages, Apple Pay, and app ecosystem access

  • Useful safety features like Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS

Cons

  • Battery life still requires near-daily charging with heavy use

  • GPS-only model lacks independent cellular connectivity

  • Premium price compared to many fitness trackers with similar basics

  • Some advanced health features are informative rather than medical-grade diagnosis

The Apple Watch Series 11 GPS 42mm in Space Grey with a Black Sport Band is one of those wearables that slips into your routine and ends up running most of it. It feels light and minimal on the wrist, but it’s constantly working in the background, tracking your sleep and giving you a sleep score in the morning, nudging you to move more through activity rings, and keeping tabs on your heart rate throughout the day. The always-on display is crisp enough to glance at even in harsh sunlight, and it’s just as useful in the pool or during a sweaty workout thanks to its water resistance. Everything ties smoothly into your iPhone, so messages, calls, Apple Pay, and apps all feel effortless rather than cluttered.

There are a few trade-offs, though. You’ll still be charging it almost every day if you use it heavily, and since it’s the GPS-only model, it leans on your phone for connectivity. It’s also not the cheapest option out there, especially when simpler fitness trackers cover the basics. But what you get in return is a smartwatch that feels polished, reliable, and genuinely useful day to day—more about making your habits easier to track and improve than overwhelming you with data.

2) Best Earbuds: Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds

Pros

  • Excellent active noise cancellation that effectively blocks out background noise

  • Strong, balanced sound with good bass and clear vocals

  • Very good Transparency Mode, making outside sounds feel natural when needed

  • Comfortable in-ear fit with multiple silicone tip sizes

  • Long battery life for earbuds, plus convenient MagSafe/USB-C charging case

  • Useful features like Spatial Audio, Adaptive Audio, and Find My tracking

  • Water and sweat resistance, suitable for workouts and daily use

Cons

  • Premium price compared to many competitors

  • Best features are heavily optimised for Apple ecosystem

The Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds are a solid, everyday companion for future iPhone 17 users, whether you’re streaming lectures, catching up on podcasts, or listening to music between classes. Powered by Apple’s H2 chip, they deliver clear, detailed audio along with improved call quality through Voice Isolation, while hands-free Siri makes everyday tasks feel more seamless. Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking adds a more immersive feel to songs, videos, and even study sessions, and Adaptive EQ fine-tunes the sound to stay rich and balanced across different environments.

Built for comfort and long listening, the AirPods 4 feature an open-ear design with a shorter stem that sits lightly and securely throughout the day. They’re also rated IP54 for dust, sweat, and water resistance, making them suitable for workouts and on-the-go use. The USB-C charging case extends total listening time up to around 30 hours and includes a built-in speaker for easier location tracking through Find My, adding a practical edge to their everyday convenience.

3) Best Apple Tags: Apple New Apple AirTag 4 pack

Apple AirTag is a sleek, coin-sized tracker designed for Apple users who want to keep their essentials in check. Pair it effortlessly with your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, and manage it through the Find My app. Need to locate your backpack, keys, or wallet between classes? Make the AirTag play a sound or, if you have an iPhone 11 or later, let Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology guide you with precise directions. Lightweight, durable, and totally hassle-free, AirTags help students stay organized and connected—so losing your stuff becomes a thing of the past.

4) Best iPad: Apple iPad 11-inch

Pros

  • Bright, sharp Liquid Retina display that’s great for streaming, reading, and drawing

  • Lightweight and highly portable, easy to carry for travel, school, or work

  • Smooth everyday performance for browsing, multitasking, and productivity apps (powered by Apple silicon)

  • Strong battery life that comfortably lasts a full day of typical use

  • Supports Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, making it versatile for notes, sketching, or light work

  • USB-C charging and connectivity for wider compatibility

  • Touch ID built into the top button for quick and secure unlocking

Cons

  • Not as powerful as iPad Air or iPad Pro models for heavy creative or professional workloads

  • Display typically limited to a standard refresh rate (not 120Hz ProMotion)

The Apple iPad 11-inch is Apple’s most versatile everyday tablet, hits a sweet spot between portability and performance with its sleek, lightweight design and vibrant Liquid Retina display that makes everything from streaming to note-taking feel smooth and immersive. Powered by Apple silicon (such as the A16 in the latest generation), it handles everyday tasks with ease, whether you’re browsing, attending online classes, sketching with Apple Pencil, or juggling multiple apps for work or study. The 11-inch size is especially popular because it’s large enough for productivity but still compact enough to slip into a bag and use comfortably on the go. With features like Touch ID built into the top button, USB-C connectivity, strong battery life that lasts through a full day, and support for accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, it easily adapts into a mini laptop or creative canvas when needed. While it doesn’t reach the raw power or advanced display tech of the iPad Air or Pro lineup, and refresh rate remains limited compared to higher-end models, it delivers excellent value for most users who want a reliable, all-round Apple tablet without overpaying for professional-grade features.

5) Best iPhone deal: iPhone Air

Pros

  • Extremely thin and lightweight design with premium titanium build

  • Smooth 6.5-inch ProMotion display (up to 120Hz)

  • Powerful and efficient A19 Pro chip for flagship-level performance

  • Strong 48MP main camera with 2x optical-quality zoom

  • Advanced 18MP Center Stage front camera with flexible framing features

  • Durable build with Ceramic Shield protection on front and back

  • All-day battery life despite ultra-thin design

  • eSIM-only setup improves convenience and security, especially for travel

Cons

  • Ultra-thin design may feel less substantial or grippy for some users

  • eSIM-only can be inconvenient in regions or situations where physical SIM is preferred

The Apple iPhone is considered boldest design shift yet, focusing on extreme thinness and lightweight feel without sacrificing flagship-level performance. At just 5.6 mm, it’s the thinnest iPhone ever made, yet it still feels solid in hand thanks to its titanium frame and Ceramic Shield protection on both front and back for improved durability and scratch resistance. The 6.5-inch ProMotion display with up to 120Hz refresh rate delivers smooth scrolling and sharp visuals, making everything from social media to gaming feel fluid and responsive. Inside, the A19 Pro chip brings high-end performance and efficiency, handling demanding apps, multitasking, and creative workflows with ease, while the dual-camera system led by a 48MP Fusion sensor produces detailed photos with 2x optical-quality zoom. The 18MP Center Stage front camera adds flexibility for selfies and video calls, including smarter framing and Dual Capture video. With all-day battery life rated for up to 27 hours of video playback and eSIM-only connectivity for a more streamlined, travel-friendly setup, it’s designed to feel modern, minimal, and powerful.

6) Best for Notes: Apple Pencil (USB-C)

The Apple Pencil (USB-C) is the tool for students who want to take notes, sketch, or annotate with precision on their iPad. With low-latency input and pressure-sensitive tips, it responds naturally to every stroke, making digital note-taking feel like pen on paper. Whether you’re jotting down lecture notes, marking up PDFs, or illustrating projects, the Apple Pencil ensures accuracy and creativity. Its USB-C charging makes powering up fast and convenient, and its sleek, lightweight design ensures comfort for hours of use. Perfect for study sessions, presentations, or creative assignments, this Pencil transforms your iPad into a versatile productivity and creativity hub.

7) Best Laptop: Apple 2025 Macbook Air

Pros

  • Large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with vibrant colours and sharp detail

  • Powerful M4 chip with 10-core CPU and GPU for smooth multitasking and creative work

  • 16GB unified memory supports efficient performance across apps

  • Excellent battery life of up to 18 hours

  • Ultra-thin, lightweight, and fanless design for silent operation

  • High-quality 12MP Center Stage camera and strong six-speaker audio system

  • Seamless integration with iPhone and Apple ecosystem features

  • Modern ports including Thunderbolt 4 and MagSafe charging

Cons

  • 256GB base storage may feel limited for heavy media or large files

  • Not designed for heavy pro-level workloads like high-end 3D rendering or AAA gaming

The Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch powered by the M4 chip is built as a big-screen ultraportable that doesn’t compromise on speed or efficiency, combining a slim, lightweight design with serious everyday performance. With its 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, everything from spreadsheets and presentations to movies and creative work looks sharp, colourful, and smooth, while the larger canvas makes multitasking feel far more comfortable than on smaller laptops. Inside, the M4 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, paired with 16GB unified memory, handles demanding workflows with ease—whether that’s editing photos, running multiple apps at once, or light video editing, while still maintaining Apple’s signature quiet, fanless design. Battery life is another standout, stretching up to around 18 hours, making it ideal for full workdays, travel, or study sessions without constantly reaching for the charger. The 12MP Center Stage camera, six-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and three-mic array also make video calls and media consumption feel noticeably more premium than typical thin-and-light laptops.

Connectivity is well covered with Thunderbolt 4, MagSafe charging, Wi-Fi 6E, and support for external displays, while seamless integration with iPhone adds everyday conveniences like mirroring, copy-paste continuity, and messaging sync.

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Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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