At the centre of the conversation is the display and camera
The iPhone 18 Pro rumour mill is already painting a fairly clear picture of where Apple might be headed next. If even a portion of these leaks ahead of its expected 2026 launch turn out to be accurate, this could be more than just another incremental “Pro” update. It also suggests Apple is fine-tuning the formula, and in some areas, rethinking what a premium iPhone is meant to deliver.
Here is what we've gathered based on all the leaks from MacRumors and 9to5Mac.
At the centre of the conversation is the display, and more specifically, the long-running compromise Apple has asked users to accept since the introduction of the 'Dynamic Island.' According to CAD renders shared by X user @earlyappleleaks (via Android Headlines the familiar pill-shaped cutout is set to shrink significantly.
The leak suggests the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro could measure around 14.98mm in width, making it roughly 25% smaller than what’s seen on the iPhone 17 Pro. This isn’t the first time a reduction has been hinted at, earlier dummy models and screen protector leaks had already pointed to a noticeably slimmer cutout, with some reports even suggesting a drop of up to 35 per cent.
According to the information, this shrink is made possible by Apple potentially shifting the Face ID flood illuminator beneath the display. However, the infrared camera is still expected to remain visible, which means a completely uninterrupted full-screen design is likely still out of reach for now.
The idea is ambitious: Move more of the Face ID hardware beneath the display itself, reducing what you see on screen without compromising biometric security. The result should be a cleaner, less intrusive front design, edging the iPhone closer to a true all-screen experience.
The camera system is where things start to feel more serious. The upcoming handset is expected to stick with the rectangular camera plateau design introduced in the previous generation, though Apple may make subtle tweaks to the materials and overall finish for a more refined look.
One of the most talked-about upgrades is the introduction of a variable aperture system on the main sensor, a feature typically reserved for professional cameras.
In practical terms, this would allow users to physically control how much light enters the lens. Open it up for softer backgrounds and better low-light shots, or stop it down for sharper, more detailed landscapes.
Combined with a wider aperture on the telephoto lens, Apple’s zoom photography could finally take a noticeable leap forward, especially in low-light conditions.
Under the hood, the A20 Pro chip is expected to be Apple’s next major silicon milestone. Built on a 2nm process with advanced packaging technology, it is designed to deliver more performance while using less power.
This would mean faster processing, cooler operation, and smoother handling of complex on-device AI tasks, without the usual hit to battery life. In other words, more intelligence, less compromise.
Apple also appears to be refining its hardware design language. Reports suggest a more unified rear finish that blends glass and aluminium into a seamless look, moving away from the segmented styling of recent models.
A new 'Deep Red' colour is also rumoured, potentially positioning itself as the standout Pro finish of the year.
Even the camera controls may be simplified. Instead of touch-sensitive gestures, Apple could shift toward a more pressure-based system, making controls feel more deliberate and reducing accidental inputs.
Software upgrades are expected to play a major role, with iOS 27 reportedly introducing deeper AI-driven features.
A new Siri camera mode could allow users to point their phone at objects and receive contextual insights, from identifying landmarks to breaking down meals or environments in real time.
There are also expectations of tighter integration with Google’s Gemini model, potentially transforming Siri into a more conversational and capable assistant rather than a basic query tool.
One more thing: While the iPhone 18 Pro will likely dominate Apple’s September spotlight, another device is waiting in the wings — the long-rumoured foldable iPhone.
If timelines hold, Apple may finally enter the foldable category at the same event, marking a significant expansion of its hardware lineup and a potential shift in how it defines the iPhone itself.