HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro: the return of a flagship powerhouse

Capturing reality with true fidelity

HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro revolutionises mobile photography with its True-to-Color Camera System. Compared to the previous generation, this system achieves a 43 per cent improvement in colour reproduction to guarantee authentic, professional-grade results in any scenario. The system is powered by a premium 50 MP Ultra Lighting Main Camera featuring a large 1/1.28-inch sensor. This flagship main sensor captures significantly more light and detail than those of previous generations, providing superior low-light capabilities and lifelike textures.

The true strength of Mate 80 Pro lies in its True-to-Color Camera. This camera system boasts 96 per cent better light intake to offer more accurate, true-to-life detail in low-light conditions. Additionally, DCG HDR technology enhances dynamic range by 300 per cent when compared to the previous generation, preserving details and contrast even in strong backlight scenarios.

The Mate 80 Pro's 48 MP Ultra Lighting Telephoto Macro Lens supports 4x optical zoom and a minimum focus distance of 5cm, unlocking effortless close-up and long-range shooting to support stunning clarity and enchanting bokeh. For capturing wide canvases, there is the 40 MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Built to endure adventures

HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro features the Super Durable Architecture, providing comprehensive protection without compromising elegance. The 2nd Generation Kunlun Glass offers 20x greater drop resistance than conventional glass, safeguarding the display from accidental falls. In addition, the ultra-durable vegan fibre back panel boosts impact resistance by 5x, all while maintaining a silky scratch- and wear-resistant texture.

The device also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance (up to 6m depth) and an IP69 rating for high temperatures and high-pressure jets, offering a multi-layer shield against spills, rain, and dust. This makes the Mate 80 Pro an ideal companion for splash days, workouts, or rainy commutes.

Powerful performance

HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro supports all-day usage thanks to a huge 5750 mAh battery, which can be rapidly recharged through 100 W wired SuperCharge or 80 W wireless SuperCharge. The device also comes equipped with the industry-first SuperCool Dual Phase Change Heat Dissipation System, capable of boosting thermal conductivity by 16 per cent and reducing temperature rise by 33 per cent. This allows the phone to remain 1°C cooler during gaming and 2.5°C cooler during HD streaming compared with the previous generation ensuring smooth, lag-free performance under heavy loads.

Dual space ring design

HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro introduces a Dual Space Ring Design with a symmetrical aesthetic. The Mate 80 Pro is available in three colours inspired by nature: Gold, Green, and Black. Paired with a silky, ultra-durable vegan fibre back panel, the phone offers a premium feel.

A smarter experience

HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro integrates innovative AI features for exceptional creativity. With AI Remove, users can effortlessly erase unwanted elements like passers-by or clutter, after which backgrounds are seamlessly reconstructed. AI Best Expression is capable of analysing burst shots and then merging everyone's best faces into a single image, creating timeless group photos. In addition, AI Composition provides real-time framing guidance for professional-level shots, while Two-Way AI Noise Cancellation filters ambient noise for crystal-clear calls in noisy environments.