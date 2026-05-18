Mega Sale: 10 best picks for students now — backpacks, tech and more at low prices, UAE 2026

Mega Sale season is here to help the students. A backpack that survives lecture marathons, a power bank that refuses to give up and headphones that turn noisy study spots into something vaguely resembling peace, the right gear can quietly make the difference between chaos and control. From campus runs to late-night cramming sessions, these are practical picks pulled from the wider Mega Sale, chosen for how well they fit student life on the move. With prices dropping across tech and everyday essentials in the UAE 2026 sale, it’s a timely chance to upgrade the things you actually rely on.

Overall, it is a straightforward option for students who want something functional, affordable, and easy to use across school, college, or travel.

A well-designed backpack matters because students typically carry more than just books, laptops, chargers, water bottles, and stationery all add up in weight and volume. Without proper structure or support, this can lead to discomfort, poor posture, or unnecessary strain over time. A good backpack helps distribute weight more evenly and keeps essentials organised, reducing daily stress and making routines more manageable.

Made from water-resistant polyester with padded shoulder straps, the backpack is built for regular use and longer days on the move. While it is not a premium or highly technical bag, it offers a reasonable balance of durability and comfort for everyday academic life.

It includes two main compartments and multiple smaller pockets, which help separate textbooks, notebooks, stationery, and personal items like phones or wallets. The basic organisation can make a noticeable difference during busy school days, where students often need to switch quickly between classes and subjects.

If you're worried that your child's backpack might be splitting at the seams, now might just be the best chance to invest in a solid backpack. The VASCHY Backpack is a promising solution for everyone who needs something practical for school, college, or daily travel. It's lightweight, and is notably functional as reviews note.

At the same time, this is a premium product, and it may not be necessary for all students. More affordable headphones can still offer solid performance for basic study needs. However, for those who prioritise concentration, travel comfort, and long-term durability, this kind of headphone can be a meaningful investment that supports both productivity and downtime.

Comfort is another important aspect. The over-ear design with cushioned ear cups is intended for longer use without excessive pressure, which matters for students who may wear headphones for several hours at a stretch. The battery life of up to 24 hours also supports full-day use without frequent charging.

A key feature is active noise cancellation, which helps reduce background noise from cafés, libraries, dorms, or travel. This can make it easier to focus during revision, online classes, or reading sessions, especially in busy or distracting surroundings. The addition of spatial audio and tuned sound profiles also enhances music and video content, making everyday listening more immersive.

If you really want to tune out the nose and buckle down for studies, we have just the solution for you. The Bose QuietComfort sit at the higher end of student audio gear, designed for those who want strong sound quality, comfort, and effective noise reduction in one package.

Overall, it offers a balance of portability and performance, making it a strong option for students who want dependable, all-in-one backup power rather than just emergency charging.

The inclusion of built-in and retractable cables adds convenience, reducing the need to carry separate charging wires, something that can make daily organisation simpler and less cluttered in a backpack.

A key advantage is its fast-charging output across multiple ports, allowing several devices to be powered at the same time without significant slowdown. For students, this can be helpful when charging a laptop while also topping up a phone and wireless earbuds between classes or during commutes.

The Anker Power Bank 25000mAh 165W Ultra-Fast Portable Charge can charge smartphones multiple times and provide substantial backup power for laptops and tablets. This makes it useful for long study days, campus schedules, or travel situations where access to wall sockets may be limited or inconsistent.

Overall, it is a reliability-focused accessory, not essential for every student, but very practical for those who prioritise uninterrupted study, travel convenience, and device-heavy routines.

However, it is important to note that this is a relatively heavy-duty and slightly bulkier accessory compared to standard power banks. For some students, a smaller, lighter-capacity option may be more convenient for everyday carry. This type of power bank is best suited for those who consistently work on the move or depend on a laptop away from charging points for extended periods.

One of its key strengths is fast charging capability, including high-wattage USB-C output, which allows it to support both phones and laptops at relatively high speeds. In practical terms, this reduces downtime and helps students stay productive during long study days, travel, or consecutive lectures.

With a large 25,000mAh capacity, it can recharge smartphones multiple times and also provide meaningful power to laptops such as MacBook Pro or similar high-performance devices. This makes it especially useful for students who move between classes, libraries, cafés, or long commutes and may not always have access to charging points.

This is a more premium option and for senior students, who are working on multiple tablets, laptops and phones in a day.

Overall, this is a productivity-focused accessory that works best for students who manage multiple devices and want a more organised, desk-based workflow. It is not essential, but it can significantly improve typing comfort and reduce friction when switching between devices during study or work sessions.

In terms of design, it is a desktop-style keyboard, so it is better suited for study setups at home, dorm rooms, or library desks rather than being carried around daily. It prioritises comfort and efficiency over portability.

The keyboard also includes a built-in stand that holds a phone or tablet at a comfortable viewing angle. For students, this can be helpful during online classes, reading PDFs, or multitasking between research and typing. The full-size layout with a number pad and quiet keys supports longer typing sessions, such as essays, reports, or exam preparation.

It has multi-device connectivity, allowing users to pair up to three devices and switch between them with a simple button. This makes it practical for tasks like taking notes on a tablet, replying to messages on a phone, and working on assignments on a laptop without constantly reconnecting or re-pairing devices.

If you're one to switch between multiple devices throughout the day, such as a laptop, tablet, and smartphone, then the Logitech keyboard is for you. It is positioned as a productivity tool rather than a basic accessory, especially useful for students and professionals who work across different screens.

Its compact design makes it easy to carry in a backpack, and the added durability features offer some protection against everyday bumps and travel. This makes it suitable for students who frequently move between campus, home, and study spaces.

For students in creative fields, such as design, media, architecture, or engineering, storage needs tend to be higher due to large file sizes. A portable SSD like this helps keep work organised while reducing reliance on cloud storage or limited internal laptop space.

With solid-state performance and fast transfer speeds, it allows users to move files such as assignments, presentations, videos, and project folders quickly between laptops and desktops. This can be particularly helpful during deadlines or group projects where files need to be shared or backed up efficiently.

The SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD SDSSDE30 is a compact external storage drive designed for users who need fast, reliable file access across different devices. It sits in the 'study and productivity upgrade' category rather than basic tech accessories, and is especially useful for students handling large amounts of digital work.

The Apple iPad mini 2024 (7th generation) is a compact tablet is meant for those who want strong performance in a highly portable form factor. Positioned between a smartphone and a full-sized tablet, it is particularly suited for students who prefer something lightweight for reading, note-taking, and everyday study tasks.

Its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display makes it comfortable for activities like viewing lecture notes, reading PDFs, annotating documents, or watching educational content. The size is small enough to carry easily in a bag, but still large enough to be useful for productivity compared to a phone.

Powered by Apple’s A17 Pro chip, it delivers smooth performance for multitasking, app switching, and even more demanding tasks such as light content creation or digital drawing when paired with an Apple Pencil. This makes it especially useful for students who combine studying with creative or visual work.

The iPad mini works well as a secondary study device rather than a full laptop replacement. It can be used alongside a laptop for split workflows, for example, reading on one device while writing on another, or attending online classes while taking handwritten notes.

The value depends on how much a student benefits from portability, digital note-taking, and having a flexible reading and annotation tool. For many, it becomes most useful when integrated into an existing study setup rather than used on its own.