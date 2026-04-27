Each UAE resident reads six books a year as digital formats gain popularity: Survey

As many as 54 percent respondents said they read daily
The Ministry of Culture has revealed the findings of the UAE National Reading Index 2025, showing steady reading habits across the country, with an average of six printed books read per person each year.
The study, conducted every two years in cooperation with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, surveyed more than 3,300 citizens and residents across all emirates, along with students, teachers, parents and writers.
Officials said the index helps track reading trends and supports the development of policies aimed at promoting knowledge and learning.
The results showed a slight drop in printed reading compared to 2023, when the average stood at seven books per year.
However, digital and audio formats are gaining popularity, with an average of nine books consumed annually through these channels.
More than half of respondents, 54 percent, said they read daily, while 40.7 percent reported having a home library and 43.3 percent said they have a dedicated reading space at home.
The study highlighted the role of families in encouraging reading habits from an early age, with 84.3 percent of respondents saying they were motivated to read by parents or family members.
On average, people spend around six hours per week reading, showing that reading remains part of regular routines.
However, participation in reading clubs remains low, with only 9.6 percent of respondents involved, suggesting room for more community-based activities.
Lack of time was identified as the main barrier, with 75.7 percent saying it limits how much they read.
The report also pointed to changes in reading behaviour, with more people turning to short digital content rather than longer, more focused reading.
Only 32.1 percent of respondents said they regularly record or organise what they read, indicating that reading is not always translated into structured knowledge.
Social media continues to play a major role in how people access reading material, with 89.9 percent using it as a main source.
Online purchasing remains a key channel as well, though it declined slightly to 44.9 percent compared to previous years, as other options continue to grow.
At the same time, 67.2 percent of respondents said cultural initiatives encourage them to read, while 85.5 percent expressed a desire to read more.
The findings showed a mix of language preferences, with English leading at 48.7 percent, followed by Arabic at 27.2 percent, which saw a slight increase compared to 2023.
Among writers, interest in Emirati literature remains high, with 91.9 percent saying they prefer reading local works.
Around 75 percent of respondents said Emirati literature reflects the country’s culture and society, showing growing recognition of local content.
Mubarak Al Nakhi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, said the results reflect ongoing efforts to promote reading as part of daily life.
He added that the index helps guide future initiatives and supports the development of cultural programmes across different groups in society.
Officials said the findings highlight steady progress, while also pointing to areas that can be improved, as the UAE continues to strengthen its reading culture.