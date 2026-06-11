Project aims to deliver dignified living and long-term support for families
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of Rashid Villages, chaired the second meeting of the Supervisory Committee of Rashid Villages, reviewing progress on the project and follow-up work across its different phases.
The meeting focused on the status of ongoing work, implementation of approved plans, and coordination between partner entities to ensure the project stays on track.
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed stressed the importance of completing the project within the approved timelines. He said the aim is to turn the vision of Rashid Villages into a real, lasting impact for families who will benefit from the initiative.
He also underlined the need for close coordination between all involved institutions to ensure smooth and efficient delivery at every stage of the project.
According to him, the success of the initiative will depend on how well it improves living conditions and supports families in building stable and secure lives.
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed described Rashid Villages as a long-term investment in people and society. He said the project is not only about housing, but also about creating a complete environment that supports dignity, stability and opportunity for families.
He added that the measure of success will be the ability of the project to help families live better, safer and more independent lives, in line with best practices in humanitarian and community development work.
The committee reviewed detailed updates on construction work, master planning, and related services being developed for beneficiary families.
Members were briefed on progress across different teams and partner organisations, as well as monitoring systems in place to track performance and ensure accountability.
The meeting also looked at upcoming phases of the project and ways to maintain steady progress within approved timelines.
The Rashid Villages initiative was launched in 2025 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, to mark the tenth anniversary of the passing of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
The project aims to support underprivileged families by providing housing, education, healthcare and essential social services, with the goal of building stable and dignified communities.