Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed stressed the importance of completing the project within the approved timelines. He said the aim is to turn the vision of Rashid Villages into a real, lasting impact for families who will benefit from the initiative.

The meeting focused on the status of ongoing work, implementation of approved plans, and coordination between partner entities to ensure the project stays on track.

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of Rashid Villages, chaired the second meeting of the Supervisory Committee of Rashid Villages, reviewing progress on the project and follow-up work across its different phases.

According to him, the success of the initiative will depend on how well it improves living conditions and supports families in building stable and secure lives.

He also underlined the need for close coordination between all involved institutions to ensure smooth and efficient delivery at every stage of the project.

The Rashid Villages initiative was launched in 2025 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, to mark the tenth anniversary of the passing of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Members were briefed on progress across different teams and partner organisations, as well as monitoring systems in place to track performance and ensure accountability.

He added that the measure of success will be the ability of the project to help families live better, safer and more independent lives, in line with best practices in humanitarian and community development work.

Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed described Rashid Villages as a long-term investment in people and society. He said the project is not only about housing, but also about creating a complete environment that supports dignity, stability and opportunity for families.

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