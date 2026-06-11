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Dubai advances Rashid Villages initiative

Project aims to deliver dignified living and long-term support for families

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum chairs the second meeting of the Supervisory Committee of Rashid Villages to review project progress.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum chairs the second meeting of the Supervisory Committee of Rashid Villages to review project progress.
@DXBMediaOffice

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of Rashid Villages, chaired the second meeting of the Supervisory Committee of Rashid Villages, reviewing progress on the project and follow-up work across its different phases.

The meeting focused on the status of ongoing work, implementation of approved plans, and coordination between partner entities to ensure the project stays on track.

Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed stressed the importance of completing the project within the approved timelines. He said the aim is to turn the vision of Rashid Villages into a real, lasting impact for families who will benefit from the initiative.

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He also underlined the need for close coordination between all involved institutions to ensure smooth and efficient delivery at every stage of the project.

According to him, the success of the initiative will depend on how well it improves living conditions and supports families in building stable and secure lives.

Long-term investment in communities

Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed described Rashid Villages as a long-term investment in people and society. He said the project is not only about housing, but also about creating a complete environment that supports dignity, stability and opportunity for families.

He added that the measure of success will be the ability of the project to help families live better, safer and more independent lives, in line with best practices in humanitarian and community development work.

The committee reviewed detailed updates on construction work, master planning, and related services being developed for beneficiary families.

Members were briefed on progress across different teams and partner organisations, as well as monitoring systems in place to track performance and ensure accountability.

The meeting also looked at upcoming phases of the project and ways to maintain steady progress within approved timelines.

Rashid Villages initiative

The Rashid Villages initiative was launched in 2025 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, to mark the tenth anniversary of the passing of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The project aims to support underprivileged families by providing housing, education, healthcare and essential social services, with the goal of building stable and dignified communities.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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