The UAE’s next growth story is being built at home

A stronger industrial base is becoming central to the nation’s identity
As leaders and innovators from across the globe gathered for the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ (MIITE) forum, it was clear this occasion was more than just an industry event. It was a powerful declaration of confidence in the UAE and a strategic response to a world grappling with economic headwinds and geopolitical shifts.
In an era of volatility, the UAE is not merely adapting; it is proactively authoring its own playbook for prosperity. It is building towards a future grounded in resilience, diversification, and national pride.
This forward-thinking approach is a direct answer to the challenges of our time. The UAE has chosen to turn a challenge into an opportunity to turn inward to build outward strength. The nation’s focus on deepening its industrial capabilities is not a matter of fortune, but foresight. It is a calculated strategy to secure supply chains, foster self-sufficiency, and transition from a consumer of global innovation to a formidable producer.
The bedrock of this national resilience is in the In-Country Value (ICV) programme. The ICV is not simply a policy; it is the core engine of the UAE’s economic diversification. By redirecting public and private sector procurement into the local economy, the ICV programme has ignited a virtuous cycle for growth and opportunity. It incentivises international players to establish roots here while empowering local companies to expand, innovate, and compete on a global stage. We are witnessing the cultivation of a robust domestic ecosystem where new ventures are born, high-value jobs are created, and a culture of industrial excellence is taking hold. This is the blueprint of a self-sustaining economy in action.
However, ambitious national goals are only achievable when public vision is met with the full commitment of private capital. This cooperation between government strategy and private enterprise is the essential catalyst for transformation. True progress requires encouraging domestic enterprises to invest, not for short-term returns, but for the nation’s long-term vision. When private-sector ambition aligns with public purpose, the momentum becomes unstoppable.
This economic strategy is also forging a deeper national sentiment. The pride captured by campaigns like “Proud of UAE” is not an abstract concept; it is rooted in the tangible achievements of our industries and the growing prowess of our national champions. Economic resilience and industrial achievement are becoming core pillars of our modern identity, creating a powerful flywheel of confidence. A shared belief in our collective potential fuels further ambition, attracting talent, inspiring entrepreneurs, and reinforcing the UAE’s status as a beacon of stability and opportunity.
As we look to the horizon, our goal ultimately extends beyond economic metrics. We are building a shared legacy; a sustainable, knowledge-based economy for the next generation. The true dividends of today’s strategic investments will be measured in the strength of our human capital and the pace of our innovation. By building a resilient industrial base today, we are laying the foundation for a future in which Emirati talent and ingenuity will lead the world. The UAE’s journey is a statement of collective confidence, a forward-facing vision of a nation that is not just planning for the future but actively building it.
Hamad Al Ameri is Managing Director and Group CEO, Alpha Dhabi Holding