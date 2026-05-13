The UAE’s next growth story is being built at home

The bedrock of this national resilience is in the In-Country Value (ICV) programme. The ICV is not simply a policy; it is the core engine of the UAE’s economic diversification. By redirecting public and private sector procurement into the local economy, the ICV programme has ignited a virtuous cycle for growth and opportunity. It incentivises international players to establish roots here while empowering local companies to expand, innovate, and compete on a global stage. We are witnessing the cultivation of a robust domestic ecosystem where new ventures are born, high-value jobs are created, and a culture of industrial excellence is taking hold. This is the blueprint of a self-sustaining economy in action.