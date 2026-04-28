The measures, approved by the UAE Cabinet, come ahead of the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates, the country’s largest national industrial platform, which will run from May 4 to 7 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi under the theme “Emerging Stronger.”

The platform will bring together more than 1,100 exhibitors across 12 industrial sectors and is expected to attract more than 120,000 visitors over four days. Small and medium-sized enterprises will account for 61% of exhibitors, giving local companies a bigger role in procurement, manufacturing and supply chain opportunities.

The Cabinet has also approved the creation of the National Industrial Data Committee, chaired by Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. The committee will accelerate the collection, integration and real-time availability of strategic industrial data, helping companies and policymakers make faster decisions during periods of supply disruption or demand pressure.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.