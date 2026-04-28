The Make it in the Emirates 2026 platform prepares to launch its largest edition yet
Dubai: Newly approved government initiatives will reinforce a more resilient and sustainable national industrial model, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said, placing industry among the most important drivers of the UAE’s next phase of growth.
The measures, approved by the UAE Cabinet, come ahead of the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates, the country’s largest national industrial platform, which will run from May 4 to 7 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi under the theme “Emerging Stronger.”
The platform will bring together more than 1,100 exhibitors across 12 industrial sectors and is expected to attract more than 120,000 visitors over four days. Small and medium-sized enterprises will account for 61% of exhibitors, giving local companies a bigger role in procurement, manufacturing and supply chain opportunities.
The new government package includes a national industrial resilience fund valued at Dh1 billion, designed to support the localisation of vital industries, strengthen supply chains and accelerate the use of artificial intelligence across production, operations and planning.
The fund will also support strategic stockpiles across key sectors including food, manufacturing, base metals, mechanical and electrical industries, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, advanced technology and construction.
Dr. Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said the UAE continues to modernise its industrial sector in line with the leadership’s vision, with industry becoming a central pillar of economic resilience and sustainable growth.
“Guided by its leadership’s vision, the UAE continues to advance and modernize its industrial sector, strengthening its contribution to economic growth,” he said.
The UAE is using MIITE 2026 to turn those policy priorities into commercial activity, with the event set to open new procurement opportunities aimed at localising the production of around 5,000 products within the country.
The Cabinet package also expands the National In-Country Value programme into a mandatory framework across all federal government entities and national companies with at least 25% direct or indirect federal ownership.
That move is designed to direct more national spending towards local industry and give UAE-based manufacturers stronger access to government and corporate procurement pipelines.
A separate policy will strengthen the presence of UAE-made products across retail outlets and e-commerce platforms, beginning with essential goods such as bottled water, dairy products, eggs, fresh and chilled poultry, bread, basic bakery items, flour, locally packaged vegetable oils and seasonal agricultural products.
Artificial intelligence is also becoming a larger part of the country’s industrial strategy, with the new package linking AI adoption to competitiveness, production planning and supply chain resilience.
Dr. Al Jaber said artificial intelligence is already changing the way UAE industry competes.
“Artificial intelligence is redefining the competitiveness of the UAE’s industry, confidently driving it toward the future,” he said.
The Cabinet has also approved the creation of the National Industrial Data Committee, chaired by Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. The committee will accelerate the collection, integration and real-time availability of strategic industrial data, helping companies and policymakers make faster decisions during periods of supply disruption or demand pressure.
MIITE 2026 is being hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC and L’IMAD Holding Company, and organised by ADNEC Group.
The event is expected to draw manufacturers, investors, SMEs, startups, job seekers and the wider public, with a focus on procurement, partnerships, supply security and investment.
Dr. Al Jaber said the newly approved initiatives represent a step change in the UAE’s industrial development.
“The new UAE government initiatives offer a qualitative boost to the nation’s industrial development trajectory, reflecting clarity of vision and a steadfast direction to accelerate economic growth and enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector,” he said.
He added that the country’s industrial ecosystem now brings together demand stimulation, financing access, decision-making readiness and wider market access for national products.
“The UAE’s industrial sector provides an integrated ecosystem that combines demand stimulation, access to financing, enhanced decision readiness, and the expansion of national products across markets,” he said.
The fifth edition of MIITE will feature specialised platforms covering robotics, autonomous systems and AI-powered industrial solutions, giving manufacturers and investors a closer look at how advanced technology is being used across production.
The platform also gives SMEs a larger route into the national industrial agenda, especially through procurement opportunities linked to the localisation of 5,000 products.
Dr. Al Jaber said MIITE 2026 has developed into a platform where national priorities can become real projects, partnerships and commercial opportunities. The event, he said, will showcase the UAE’s industrial progress while supporting a stronger and more future-ready phase of manufacturing.
The wider aim is to make the industrial sector a larger contributor to economic growth, supply chain security and national competitiveness, while helping UAE-made products reach more buyers across retail, e-commerce and global markets