You don’t need to spend a fortune to get a reliable device.
Back-to-school season in the UAE is returning after a period of disruption and extended distance learning, as families adjust once again to in-person classrooms and rebuilt routines. For many parents, that shift also brings a practical challenge: finding the right learning device without stretching the budget. Tablets are essential for students, supporting everything from online classes and homework to reading, revision and even downtime streaming. The good news is, you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a reliable device. This year, there are plenty of capable options under Dh1000 that balance performance, portability and battery life. Be it, note-taking, video lessons or light multitasking, these budget-friendly tablets are designed to make learning smoother and more manageable.
Pros
Smooth performance for everyday tasks like browsing, streaming and online classes
Large 10.9-inch display ideal for reading, videos and split-screen multitasking
Quad speakers deliver surprisingly rich and immersive sound for its price range
Slim, lightweight design makes it easy for students to carry around all day
Strong value-for-money in the budget Android tablet segment
Cons
Cameras are basic and not suited for anything beyond video calls
Charging speed is on the slower side compared to rivals
Entry-level variants (4GB RAM) can feel limited with heavy multitasking
Display brightness is decent indoors but struggles under strong outdoor light
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 10.9-inch is at your service, for schoolwork, entertainment and everyday browsing. Powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and paired with up to 8GB RAM, it handles core tasks like Google Classroom, video lectures, note-taking and streaming with ease, offering a noticeably smooth experience for its price bracket. The large display makes reading PDFs and switching between apps comfortable, while Samsung’s quad-speaker setup adds an unexpectedly premium touch for Netflix breaks and YouTube sessions. It’s also light enough to slip into a school bag without feeling bulky, which makes it practical for daily use.
That said, it is not without compromises. The base variant can struggle when pushed with heavier multitasking, and the cameras feel more functional than refined. Charging speeds are also modest, meaning it’s not the fastest device to top up between classes. Still, for students and families looking for a dependable, all-rounder tablet that prioritises usability over flashy specs, the Galaxy Tab A9+ remains one of the strongest contenders in the budget category, especially for learning-focused use.
Pros:
10.1-inch HD display suitable for everyday learning and reading
4GB RAM supports basic multitasking like browsing and video calls
64GB internal storage for apps, files and school content
Expandable storage via microSD card for extra space
4G LTE + Wi-Fi connectivity for learning on the go
Lightweight and easy to carry in a school bag
Affordable price point, ideal for students and families on a budget
Cons:
HD resolution feels limited for heavy video streaming or sharp visuals
MediaTek Helio P22T processor is entry-level and not suited for demanding tasks
The Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd Gen) Android Tablet features a Full HD 10.1-inch IPS display (1920 × 1200 resolution) that delivers clear, sharp visuals with 100% sRGB colour coverage, making it suitable for watching videos, reading e-books, and attending online classes comfortably.
Powered by a Unisoc T610 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM, the tablet handles basic multitasking such as browsing, streaming, video calls and educational apps with stable performance. It comes with 64GB internal storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB–2TB depending on format), giving users extra space for documents, apps and media.
The device runs Android (Android 11 or later, depending on region) and includes a clean, user-friendly interface with access to Google Play apps, making it suitable for school-related tools like Google Classroom and productivity apps.
For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac dual-band) for reliable internet performance, along with Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless accessories. Some variants also include SIM support, but many models are Wi-Fi only depending on configuration.
A 5100mAh battery powers the tablet, offering a full day of moderate use including study sessions, streaming and browsing. Audio is enhanced by dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, improving the experience for video lessons and entertainment.
The tablet has a slim, lightweight build in Storm Grey, weighing around 460g, making it easy to carry in school bags. It also includes basic cameras (typically 8MP rear and 5MP front) suitable for video calls and online learning.
Overall, the Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd Gen) is a budget-friendly, student-focused tablet that prioritises a large Full HD display, decent everyday performance and strong multimedia features over high-end processing power—ideal for learning, streaming and light homework tasks.
Pros:
Compact 8.7-inch display makes it highly portable and easy to carry
Affordable price point, ideal for budget-conscious students
4GB RAM supports smooth everyday tasks and light multitasking
64GB internal storage with microSD expansion for extra space
Slim, lightweight design that fits easily into school bags
Decent battery life suitable for full-day school and study use
Reliable for video calls, online classes and basic learning apps
Cons:
Smaller screen size may feel limiting for extended reading or split-screen use
Limited built-in storage for users with large media or app needs
The Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 8.7-inch is for those, who prefer portability and affordability without sacrificing essential performance. Its compact display makes it one of the easiest tablets to carry around, especially for younger users or those constantly on the move between classes. Despite its smaller size, the screen is still comfortable enough for reading e-books, attending online lessons and handling everyday study tasks.
Powered by 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, it delivers a smooth experience for core activities such as browsing, note-taking, streaming and video calls, while the option to expand storage via microSD helps offset its limitations. The tablet’s slim profile and dependable battery life further enhance its practicality for all-day school use. However, its compact form factor means it’s not ideal for heavy multitasking or media-heavy users who prefer larger displays. Overall, it’s a smart entry-level choice for students who want a simple, reliable and highly portable learning device.
Pros
Large 11-inch 90Hz display for smooth scrolling, reading and streaming
Snapdragon 680 processor offers reliable everyday performance
128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD
Strong 8300mAh battery designed for long school or study sessions
Runs on Android 14 with a clean, up-to-date software experience
Slim, lightweight design suitable for students and casual users
Good value for multimedia, online classes and light productivity
Cons
4GB RAM can feel limiting with heavy multitasking
Not designed for high-end gaming or intensive creative work
Display, while smooth, is not as sharp as higher-end tablets in this range
The HONOR Pad X8a positions itself as a strong mid-range contender for students who want a larger screen without stepping into premium pricing. Its 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate is a standout feature in this segment, making everyday use noticeably smoother—whether you’re scrolling through notes, watching lectures, or streaming content after school. Powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor, it handles core tasks like browsing, video calls, and educational apps with steady, dependable performance.
With 128GB of built-in storage, expandable up to a massive 1TB, the tablet offers plenty of room for assignments, downloads, and media, reducing the usual storage anxiety many budget users face. The 8300mAh battery further strengthens its appeal, easily supporting a full day of schoolwork and entertainment without frequent charging. Running on Android 14, it also benefits from a modern, clean interface that feels responsive and user-friendly.
That said, its 4GB RAM configuration does place limits on heavier multitasking, and it’s not built for demanding gaming or professional-level creative work. Still, for students seeking a large, smooth, and long-lasting tablet for study, streaming, and everyday productivity, the HONOR Pad X8a delivers impressive value in the budget-to-mid range category.
The HUAWEI MatePad SE features an 11-inch Eye Comfort Display designed to reduce eye strain during long study sessions and online classes, making it a great option for students. Its large battery capacity supports extended use without frequent charging, ideal for busy school days. The tablet offers reliable performance for everyday academic tasks such as note-taking, browsing, and streaming educational content. Its lightweight and slim design make it easy to carry between classes or study locations. While it runs on Huawei’s ecosystem, it supports most essential apps for learning, though some Google services may be limited depending on the region. Overall, the MatePad SE balances comfort, battery life, and performance at a competitive price for students.
Also In This Package