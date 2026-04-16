Back-to-school season in the UAE is returning after a period of disruption and extended distance learning, as families adjust once again to in-person classrooms and rebuilt routines. For many parents, that shift also brings a practical challenge: finding the right learning device without stretching the budget. Tablets are essential for students, supporting everything from online classes and homework to reading, revision and even downtime streaming. The good news is, you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a reliable device. This year, there are plenty of capable options under Dh1000 that balance performance, portability and battery life. Be it, note-taking, video lessons or light multitasking, these budget-friendly tablets are designed to make learning smoother and more manageable.