Mega Sale: iPhone Air drops to lowest price yet as Samsung S26 Ultra leads 5 UAE tech deals for 2026

Amazon’s Mega Sale is bringing some of the biggest tech price drops of the year in the UAE, with standout offers on flagship devices across Apple and Samsung. Leading the lineup is the Apple iPhone Air 512GB, now hitting its lowest price yet. Alongside, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra headlines the Android side of the list, joined by five more high-demand gadgets covering smartphones, wearables, and entertainment tech. With limited-time discounts, installment options, and additional card offers, the sale is positioned as a key opportunity for shoppers looking to upgrade to premium devices at reduced prices in 2026.

Pros

Ultra-thin 5.6 mm design

Premium titanium frame with Ceramic Shield protection on front and back for added durability

Smooth 6.5-inch OLED display with ProMotion up to 120Hz for fluid scrolling and gaming

Powerful A19 Pro chip delivering flagship-level speed and efficiency

48MP Fusion camera system with 2x optical-quality zoom for sharp, detailed shots

18MP Center Stage front camera for smarter selfies and video calls

All-day battery life with up to 27 hours of video playback

eSIM-only design for seamless travel and connectivity flexibility

Cons

eSIM-only may not suit users who prefer physical SIM cards

Battery life is solid but slightly lower than larger Pro Max models

The Apple iPhone Air 512GB is positioned as Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever, measuring just 5.6 mm in depth and weighing around 165 grams, making it noticeably light and comfortable for one-handed use. It features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology up to 120Hz, supporting smoother scrolling, gaming, and overall responsiveness. The display also includes Dynamic Island, Always-On display, HDR support, and peak brightness up to 2000 nits for outdoor visibility.

Under the hood, it runs on the A19 Pro chip with a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU, designed to balance high performance with efficiency, supported by a 16-core Neural Engine for AI-driven features and photography processing. The device includes a 48MP Fusion main camera with sensor-shift stabilisation and 2x optical-quality zoom, alongside an 18MP Center Stage front camera that improves framing for selfies, video calls, and dual capture recording. Video capabilities include 4K Dolby Vision recording, Action Mode, and enhanced stabilisation tools for smoother footage.

Battery life is rated at up to 27 hours of video playback, with fast charging support reaching 50% in around 30 minutes using a compatible adapter. The phone is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance and uses a durable titanium frame with Ceramic Shield protection on both front and back for added durability in everyday use.