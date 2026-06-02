UAE residents can now freeze insurance premiums for 5 years as healthcare costs soar

The add-on is currently available on selected health insurance plans for residents in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, it said. The add-on is available to adult policyholders up to the age of 60 who do not have declared pre-existing medical conditions.

According to Policybazaar.ae, medical inflation in the UAE typically ranges between 5 and 10 per cent annually, while age-band loading can increase premiums by as much as 20 to 25 per cent after milestone birthdays.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.