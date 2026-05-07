ASUS Zenbook A16: A premium Windows Copilot+ PC that makes 16 inches feel portable

The Zenbook A16 is powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme in selected configurations, with up to an 18-core processor and up to 80 TOPS NPU for AI performance.

This is where Zenbook A16 starts to feel like a serious Windows alternative to the MacBook Air. Apple’s laptop has long been the benchmark for slim, light, efficient everyday machines, but Zenbook A16 takes a different route by offering a larger 16-inch OLED display while still keeping the weight impressively low. For users who like the idea of a MacBook Air-style laptop but prefer Windows, more screen space, touch/display flexibility depending on configuration, and a wider set of ports, Zenbook A16 makes a strong case. It brings that same focus on mobility and battery efficiency, but with a bigger canvas for work, study, and entertainment.

Built for AI, but not overloaded with buzzwords

Zenbook A16 is a Copilot+ PC, which means it is designed for Microsoft’s new generation of AI-powered Windows features. These include tools like Copilot, Live Captions, Cocreator, Click to Do, improved Windows Search, Windows Studio Effects, and AI-enhanced creative features.

But the more important point is how these features support real everyday use.

AI on the Zenbook A16 helps users search better, communicate more clearly, enhance video calls, organise content, and complete small tasks faster. ASUS also adds its own tools, including StoryCube for organising photos and videos, AI Noise Cancelling for clearer calls, and an ASUS AI Camera with features like Adaptive Dimming and Adaptive Lock.

For students, professionals, hybrid workers, and creators, these are the kinds of features that can improve the overall experience without demanding much attention.

Battery life that suits a mobile lifestyle

A lightweight laptop only makes sense if the battery can keep up. ASUS claims up to 21+ hours of offline video playback and 12+ hours of web browsing on Zenbook A16, depending on configuration and usage.

Whether you are moving between meetings, working from campus, attending events, or travelling, Zenbook A16 is designed to reduce the need to constantly look for a charger.

It also supports USB-C Easy Charge, which makes it more convenient to top up using compatible chargers or power banks. For a device aimed at mobility, that flexibility is important.

Ports are another win

The laptop includes two USB4 Type-C ports, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, an audio jack, and an SD card reader. It can also support up to three external monitors through its HDMI and USB-C ports.

That makes Zenbook A16 more versatile than many ultraportable. You can connect displays, accessories, storage devices, and camera cards without immediately reaching for a dongle. For users who move between portable and desk setups, this is a major advantage.

Premium performance

Zenbook A16 is impressive, but it is not a gaming laptop. While Windows on Snapdragon has improved significantly, especially with better app support and Microsoft Prism emulation updates, some legacy Windows apps or PC games may still not behave the same way they do on traditional Intel or AMD systems.

For most productivity, browsing, media, study, communication, and light creative work, that may not be an issue. But users with very specific software needs should still check compatibility before buying.

Zenbook A16 is best understood as a premium AI-ready ultraportable with a big OLED screen, not as a replacement for a gaming notebook or a heavy-duty workstation.

Zenbook A14: The more flexible alternative

While Zenbook A16 is the main star, the ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407) remains the better choice for users who want maximum portability.

At just 990g, Zenbook A14 is easier to carry every day and offers the same broader Zenbook A series philosophy: lightweight Ceraluminum design, OLED visuals, Copilot+ PC experiences, and long battery life. A14 is for users who want the most flexible device possible, while A16 is for those who want more screen space without giving up portability.

Added value for UAE buyers

ASUS is also giving the Zenbook A series a stronger ownership story in the UAE, with benefits designed to support users beyond the device itself. ASUS Perfect Warranty adds peace of mind with accidental damage protection, while ASUS Registration unlocks access to exclusive offers and services. For productivity and everyday use, the package also includes Goodnotes for note-taking and ideation, along with cloud storage to help users keep important files backed up and easily accessible across devices.

This gives the Zenbook A16 added appeal for students, young professionals, creators, and everyday users who want a laptop experience that feels complete from day one.

Verdict

ASUS Zenbook A16 (UX3607) is one of the most interesting Windows laptops of 2026 because it gives users the comfort of a 16-inch screen without the usual weight that comes with it.

The global reaction has already placed it in serious company, with reviewers comparing it to the MacBook Air and calling it one of the strongest Windows on Arm laptops so far. After spending time with what Zenbook A16, it is easy to see why.

For UAE buyers looking for a premium laptop that feels modern, mobile, and ready for the next phase of AI-powered computing, Zenbook A16 is a strong contender. And for those who want the same idea in an even lighter body, Zenbook A14 is the natural alternative.

Availability in the UAE

ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407) and ASUS Zenbook A16 (UX3607) are now available on the ASUS eShop in the UAE and across leading retail stores.