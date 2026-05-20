Why your insurance may get more expensive in the UAE

“Intense competition persists, with a relatively large number of insurers competing for a market size that may not be fully commensurate, putting pressure on pricing and profitability,” said Fareed Lutfi, Secretary General of the Emirates Insurance Association and Gulf Insurance Federation, in comments included in the report.

“High-operating costs combined with a strengthening regulatory environment is making it increasingly difficult for weaker players to sustain the same level of growth and profitability,” the report said, adding that this is likely to lead to more consolidation across the market.

“The ongoing war in the Middle East has triggered wide-ranging economic and insurance market disruptions,” Lutfi said in the report, warning that insurers are facing “higher default rates” and increased financial pressure in a volatile risk environment. He added: “In this volatile landscape, insurers with advanced, digitized pricing capabilities are better positioned to respond quickly and manage evolving risk exposures in real time.”

UAE is expected to remain the insurance hub of the GCC. Kohli said that among regional markets, Saudi Arabia and the UAE stand out as the fastest growing. He said insurance premiums in the UAE is expected to experience high single-digit to low double-digit growth rates.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.