FDI Zone drives resilient, cost-efficient business growth amid market challenges

Adding to this, Tarun Arora, Chairman of the FDI Zone, highlighted the need to support professionals during the current market conditions. “Recognising the stress faced by individuals and consultants, we introduced a referral programme that creates real earning opportunities. It allows consultants and individuals to partner with FDI Zone, earn up to Dh5,000 per referral, and stay actively engaged during this challenging period. More than financial support, it is about building resilience through participation.”