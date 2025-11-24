Chinese Cars Surge in UAE: Affordability, technology drive sales boom

Insurers are adopting brand-specific risk assessments and tiered pricing, says Motwani
Interest in Chinese automotive brands has risen sharply—from about 2% of total car insurance enquiries in early 2023 to more than 10% by mid‑2025. The main factors include stronger design quality, advanced technology, solid warranty offerings, and most importantly, affordability paired with dependable performance.
Yes. The April 2024 floods triggered a noticeable shift. Many residents needed to replace flood‑damaged cars and began favoring budget‑friendly, readily available models—an area where Chinese manufacturers excel. This led to a significant rise in interest throughout Q2 and Q3 of 2024.
Leading brands include MG, Jetour, Geely, and Changan. MG continues to generate the highest number of leads, while Jetour and Geely have rapidly expanded their presence since 2024, especially in the SUV and crossover categories.
Initially, many customers viewed Chinese vehicles as temporary, cost‑driven selections. However, feedback increasingly reflects growing satisfaction and loyalty, particularly regarding technology features, fuel efficiency, and comprehensive warranties.
How does this trend affect traditional Japanese and Korean automakers?
Chinese brands aren’t replacing them, but they are expanding consumer choice. They are gaining share among first‑time buyers, newly arrived expats, and value‑focused customers. Traditional manufacturers still dominate premium and performance‑oriented segments, but price‑sensitive categories are shifting quickly.
Generally, yes. Premiums tend to be higher due to limited repair history, uncertain repair timelines, and higher perceived repair expenses. As of 2025, the average comprehensive premium for a Chinese car is approximately Dh2,800–3,000, compared with around Dh2,100 for Japanese and Korean models.
The typical range is Dh2,800 to Dh3,000 for a standard sedan or crossover. These rates reflect relatively higher repair costs, longer workshop durations, and uncertainties surrounding newer or less‑established models. As after‑sales networks expand, premiums are expected to gradually align with market averages.
Yes. Repairs often take longer and cost more than those for Japanese or Korean vehicles. Causes include delayed parts availability, fewer specialized garages, and higher dependence on dealership networks. Consequently, insurers maintain higher premiums to offset elevated claim costs and extended repair times.
How are insurance providers adapting to the rise in Chinese car ownership?
Insurers are adjusting by developing brand‑specific risk assessments, collaborating with authorized repair centers and importers, and offering tiered pricing structures. For example, MG and Geely may carry lower premiums than newer or more niche Chinese brands. As additional data becomes available, insurers are implementing better segmentation and more tailored coverage options.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox