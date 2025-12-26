GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Court: Insurer must pay Dh93,450 for traffic accident damages

Civil Court rules insurer of at-fault vehicle liable for damages

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Shutterstock

Dubai A Dubai Civil Court has ordered an insurance company to pay Dh93,450, plus 5 per cent legal interest until full settlement, following a traffic accident that caused significant damage to a vehicle.

The dispute arose between two insurance companies after a collision in which liability was established on a vehicle insured by the defendant company. The claimant’s insurer initially covered the repair costs, relying on estimates from approved repair centres and selecting the lowest quotation, including VAT, to reach the total claim of Dh93,450.

When the parties could not reach an amicable settlement, the matter was filed in court and handled electronically. Court documents included the police report, insurance policies, and technical inspection reports. The defendant contested liability and requested an expert assessment.

An appointed insurance expert confirmed the contractual insurance relationship between the parties and found that the insurer of the at-fault vehicle was responsible for the damages. The report detailed multiple front-end damages, requiring replacement of parts, bodywork, and painting, with repair costs proportionate to the damage and technically feasible.

The court relied on UAE civil law and established case law on insurance contracts and subrogation, which allows an insurer who fulfils its obligations to recover costs from the party responsible for the damage, up to the amount paid. The ruling confirms the defendant insurer’s liability to reimburse the claimant for the full repair costs, interest, and legal fees.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

