Dubai Court: Insurer must pay Dh93,450 for traffic accident damages

The court relied on UAE civil law and established case law on insurance contracts and subrogation, which allows an insurer who fulfils its obligations to recover costs from the party responsible for the damage, up to the amount paid. The ruling confirms the defendant insurer’s liability to reimburse the claimant for the full repair costs, interest, and legal fees.

An appointed insurance expert confirmed the contractual insurance relationship between the parties and found that the insurer of the at-fault vehicle was responsible for the damages. The report detailed multiple front-end damages, requiring replacement of parts, bodywork, and painting, with repair costs proportionate to the damage and technically feasible.

The dispute arose between two insurance companies after a collision in which liability was established on a vehicle insured by the defendant company. The claimant’s insurer initially covered the repair costs, relying on estimates from approved repair centres and selecting the lowest quotation, including VAT, to reach the total claim of Dh93,450.

