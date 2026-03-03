Wataniya Takaful, PitStop360 partner with Policybazaar.ae on service-led auto cover

New partnership offers exclusive auto insurance and maintenance services in UAE
Policybazaar.ae, attempting to position motor insurance Dubai as something that follows drivers beyond the policy purchase, has announced the launch of ‘Wataniya Takaful – PB Auto Care (Pitstop P360)’. This launch has come in a partnership with ‘PitStop 360’ of Pitstop Automotive Services LLC and Watania Takaful.
The newly introduced program brings together Wataniya Takaful and PitStop Auto Services in what the companies describe as the first comprehensive and exclusive solution of its kind in the UAE. At its core, the initiative combines full insurance coverage with guaranteed access to premium maintenance and car care services. The offer is available exclusively to customers purchasing through Policybazaar UAE.
For many car owners, the real friction begins after the second year of ownership, when approved repair options narrow despite manufacturer warranties often extending to five years. Neeraj Gupta, CEO of Policybazaar.ae, said the company has been mindful of this gap.
“Our aim has always been to go beyond simply selling vehicle insurance and elevate our customers’ car ownership experience to new heights with tangible benefits. This partnership reflects our philosophy of combining comprehensive coverage with practical, everyday benefits, along with reliable repair services,” he said. He pointed out that while approved repair services are typically accessible during the first two years, they become limited by the third and nearly unavailable by the fourth year. Through the partnership with Pit Stop under Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre, customers can have AGMC vehicles, as well as other brands, repaired without affecting the original manufacturer’s warranty.
The program prioritises claims processing and expedites approvals, with repairs handled at PitStop centres in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Al Ain. The intention, executives say, is to remove the uncertainty that often surrounds claims and workshop quality.
Hamad Sharaf, General Manager of Wataniya Takaful, said the collaboration allows the insurer to combine a takaful-based protection model with a service framework that emphasises efficiency and transparency. He noted that customers increasingly expect a straightforward claims journey and consistent repair standards, not just coverage on paper.
Ezzat Antaki, CEO of Pitstop Automotive Services LLC, described the partnership as an extension of the company’s founding principle of offering dealership-level expertise through a seamless experience. Policybazaar.ae customers will gain access to PitStop’s workshops, certified technicians and repair capabilities. The initiative has been guided by Dr Hamid Haqparwar, CEO of Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre, and Atiq Rahman, COO of AGMC, aligning insurance with automotive service infrastructure.
Subscribers will receive 12 complimentary car washes each year, along with discounts of up to 30 per cent on warranty extensions, paint protection film, ceramic coating, window tinting and polishing. Additional benefits include discounts on labour and spare parts, plus free pick up and delivery for collision repairs.
With this rollout, Policybazaar UAE appears to be reframing insurance as an ongoing service relationship rather than a once-a-year transaction.