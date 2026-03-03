Wataniya Takaful, PitStop360 partner with Policybazaar.ae on service-led auto cover

“Our aim has always been to go beyond simply selling vehicle insurance and elevate our customers’ car ownership experience to new heights with tangible benefits. This partnership reflects our philosophy of combining comprehensive coverage with practical, everyday benefits, along with reliable repair services,” he said. He pointed out that while approved repair services are typically accessible during the first two years, they become limited by the third and nearly unavailable by the fourth year. Through the partnership with Pit Stop under Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre, customers can have AGMC vehicles, as well as other brands, repaired without affecting the original manufacturer’s warranty.