Dr Mariam Shaikh: Pioneering global education pathways in UAE

Long before internationalisation became central to higher education strategy in the region, Dr Mariam was actively contributing to the UAE’s academic infrastructure. She played a pivotal role in bringing one of the earliest international branch campuses into Dubai — the University of New Brunswick, Canada — supporting the emirate’s vision to position itself as a regional hub for world-class higher education. Her work in strengthening cross-border academic pathways has also included collaboration with institutions such as the University of Guelph and Toronto Metropolitan University, helping create meaningful access points for students seeking globally recognised qualifications.