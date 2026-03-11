Dr Mariam Shaikh: Pioneering global education pathways in UAE

Dr Mariam’s broader influence extends into policy-level dialogue and bilateral engagement
Dr Mariam Shaikh, Founder and CEO of MS Education Consultants, represents a generation of education leaders who have helped shape the UAE’s transformation into a globally connected knowledge economy. With over three decades of experience in international education, her leadership has consistently focused on aligning academic opportunity with employability, global mobility, and long-term value creation.
Long before internationalisation became central to higher education strategy in the region, Dr Mariam was actively contributing to the UAE’s academic infrastructure. She played a pivotal role in bringing one of the earliest international branch campuses into Dubai — the University of New Brunswick, Canada — supporting the emirate’s vision to position itself as a regional hub for world-class higher education. Her work in strengthening cross-border academic pathways has also included collaboration with institutions such as the University of Guelph and Toronto Metropolitan University, helping create meaningful access points for students seeking globally recognised qualifications.
Beyond institutional leadership roles at Heriot-Watt University, Canadian University of Dubai, and Amity University, Dr Mariam’s broader influence has extended into policy-level dialogue and bilateral engagement. As the first Ambassador for the Canadian Business Council and Head of the Education Connect Group under the EduConnect initiative, she has actively facilitated academic partnerships between Canada and the UAE — supporting collaboration across universities, industry, and innovation-led training platforms.
A testament to this commitment is her recent involvement in the official launch of Georgian Global, a subsidiary of Georgian College of Applied Arts and Technology, Ontario, Canada. This landmark initiative, which debuted its flagship Automotive Dealer Academy in Dubai, positions the city as a regional hub for executive-level professional development. The launch underscores a shared vision of combining Canadian academic excellence with deep regional industry insight. Dr Mariam’s support for such initiatives reflects her belief that value creation in education must extend into highly specialised, industry-aligned workforce training.
Through MS Education Consultants, she has introduced an integrated approach to student advisory by combining international admissions strategy with personal branding and career readiness. This leadership also supports unconventional yet impactful initiatives, such as hybrid mentorship models and scholarship-led admission strategies.
At the heart of her work lies a sustained commitment to inclusion. Dr Mariam works closely with UNHCR to support scholarship opportunities for refugee students and continues to uphold her late mother’s legacy through an orphanage in Mumbai dedicated to educating underprivileged girls. These initiatives reflect her view that education must remain accessible, equitable, and responsive to real-world challenges.
As the UAE continues to evolve as a destination for global talent, Dr Mariam’s leadership underscores the importance of connecting education with opportunity. By fostering institutional collaboration, enabling access to international pathways, and championing inclusive learning models, she continues to transform unconventional ideas into measurable outcomes that deliver lasting impact across borders.