Desert Rise Founder and CEO honored at One UAE International Business Awards 2026

Accolade highlights Riazul’s role in sustainability and fintech-led growth
Dubai: Riazul Islam Fihan, Founder and CEO of Desert Rise and Rover Cyber, has been honored with the “Visionary Excellence in Real Estate Innovation & Fintech” award at the prestigious One UAE International Business Awards 2026. The accolade recognises Riazul’s dual impact on the region's economic infrastructure through sustainable development and advanced financial technology.
The award was presented by Sheikh Saqr Ali Binsaeed Al Nuaimi, a member of the Ajman Ruling Family, during a high-profile gala held on February 5th at the Zabeel Ladies Club. The ceremony brought together royal family members, government dignitaries, and global business leaders to celebrate the visionaries driving the UAE’s non-oil economy.
With over 20 years of deep-rooted experience in the real estate sector across the region, Riazul has become a key figure in integrating property development with financial technology. Speaking on the region's trajectory and his commitment to the nation, Riazul Islam Fihan remarked:
"As a long-term resident with two decades of experience here, I have witnessed the fast and steady growth of Dubai's real estate industry, and I deeply appreciate the vision driving this progress. We fully share the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to see Dubai as number one in the world. To support this, we are actively aligning our operations with the Dubai Government’s move toward tokenization, the Metaverse, and blockchain transformation.
At Desert Rise, our priority is to keep our investors safe and fully supported through real-time, transparent transactions. We are committed to supporting the government and the people through real-time VAT and tax collection, ensuring a smooth experience for everyone. This is our promise: we will continue to cooperate with the Dubai Government to build a smarter, more secure, and technologically advanced future."
Riazul’s "100% Compliance, Zero Loss" initiative, powered by the VATEase platform, is setting new benchmarks for how technology can build trust between governments, businesses, and investors in the digital age.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox