New BYD plant to add pressure on established Japanese carmakers in Pakistan

Dubai: China’s largest electric vehicle maker, BYD, is preparing to begin local assembly in Pakistan in the second half of 2026, positioning the country as a key pillar of its South Asia expansion as the auto market opens further to new entrants.

Reuters and Bloomberg reported last year that BYD would assemble both electric and plug-in hybrid models in Pakistan, partnering with Mega Motor Company, a subsidiary of Hub Power Company. The Karachi-area site places BYD close to established manufacturing clusters dominated by Japanese and Korean brands.

BYD entered Pakistan’s market in 2024 with imported electric vehicles and has since expanded its dealer presence. While official sales figures have not been disclosed, local media have estimated sales of about 2,000 units in 2025.

Once operational, the plant is expected to have an annual capacity of 25,000 vehicles and represents an estimated investment of around $150 million. Locally assembled vehicles are expected to reach customers later in 2026.

The company’s first assembly plant in Pakistan is being developed near Karachi through its local partner Mega Motor Company. The facility is expected to become operational between the third and fourth quarters of 2026, Danish Khaliq, vice president for sales and strategy at Mega Motor, told Nikkei Asia.

“New entrants under [Pakistan’s new auto] policies had 20% concession on parts imports, which is huge in the auto parts manufacturing industries, where profit margins are around the 5% mark,” he added.

Analysts say this shift is beginning to challenge Japanese dominance. A recent China Global South report noted how Chinese EV makers are “shaking up Pakistan’s automotive sector, challenging the long-standing dominance of Japanese and local players,” as lower-priced electric and hybrid models gain traction.

Pakistan’s passenger vehicle market has long been led by Japanese automakers such as Toyota, Suzuki and Honda, particularly in small cars and sedans. Chinese brands, however, have gained ground in SUVs, hybrids and electric vehicles.

Khaliq added environmental and economic pressures are accelerating the shift. “Rising smog levels in major cities and the transport sector’s contribution to air pollution have made clean mobility an urgent consideration rather than a distant goal,” he said. “At the same time, the growing fuel import bill has strengthened the case for alternative energy solutions.”

Pakistan has set a target for electric vehicles to account for 30% of car sales, imports and production within five years, backed by incentives such as lower electricity tariffs for charging stations and reduced duties on EV components.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.