In an exclusive interview with Gulf News at the Beijing Auto Show 2026, James Wang, Vice President of GAC Group, said the company is studying a Dubai R&D base to better understand local drivers, climate conditions, road habits and premium-car expectations. The plan would build on GAC’s existing operation centre in Dubai, which already covers sales, branding, service workshops and warehousing for the wider MENA region.

GAC’s next phase in the Gulf will lean heavily on premium electric vehicles and technology-led models, with its Hyptec brand expected to play a bigger role. Wang said the company wants local customers to understand that GAC is not limited to affordable cars and can compete in higher-end segments.

The possible Dubai R&D centre signals a more serious bet on the UAE, which GAC sees as one of the region’s most premium and diverse car markets. Wang said the UAE’s buyer base stretches from luxury customers to more affordable segments, making it an important market for testing how Chinese brands can move up the value chain.

Pressed on when such a centre could be established, Wang pointed to 2028. “I think maybe, let's say, two years later. Two years later, in 2028 will be possible for us to set up this,” he said.

I think we are considering to have the R&D center in Dubai,” Wang said. “Now we already have our own operation center in Dubai, including the sales activities, branding team, and also the service workshop, and also the warehouse used to cover all the regions MENA.”

GAC has drawn attention with models such as the Hyptec SSR, its high-performance electric sports car, and the S9, which has performed strongly in China. Wang said the company is aware of regional interest in such vehicles, but it will not rush broader sales until the full ownership ecosystem is ready.

That matters because the UAE’s roads are already seeing a stronger mix of electric SUVs, Chinese EVs and high-performance models. Buyers are becoming more open to new brands, but they are also demanding more from them, especially in service quality, cooling performance, driving range, technology and after-sales support.

“For our EV segment in the future, first we want to promote our Hyptec. This is our premium brands,” Wang said. “We want the local customer can understand that GAC is not only for the affordable segment. We also have a premium brand like Hyptec in the markets.”

“So far, the product itself is quite nice model, and why we're not enlarged to sell them in the market, because we need to make everything ready,” Wang said. “We need to have a lot of connection between our company, our R&D team, our sales team and our service team, to understand very well for their demand.”

That makes brand trust the next major battleground. Gulf buyers may be willing to try new carmakers, but they will still judge them on service response, parts supply, warranty execution and the ability to hold value over time.

GAC said overseas competition is now about “supply chains, service capabilities, and organisational strength,” not only the product itself. That is especially relevant in the GCC, where new Chinese brands are entering showrooms at a rapid pace, often competing on features, pricing, warranties, and EV technology.

GAC’s regional ambitions will depend on more than product launches. The company said it is shifting from simple vehicle exports to what it calls ecological overseas expansion under its One GAC 2.0 framework and the principle of “In Local, For Local.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.