JETOUR showcases hybrid line-up and Travel+ strategy at Auto China 2026

Its hybrid powertrain delivers 665kW and 1,135Nm of torque, helping the SUV accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds while maintaining fuel efficiency as low as 8.8L/100km under low charge.

Inside, the G700 offers a six-seat luxury cabin with massage seats, tri-zone climate control, multiple entertainment screens, AI voice control and vehicle-to-load power for outdoor use.

For users, that means one vehicle capable of weekday commuting, luxury family travel and demanding weekend exploration.

Travel+, a lifestyle ecosystem

JETOUR’s Travel+ philosophy is rooted in the idea that modern vehicles should do more than transport people from one destination to another. They should enhance lifestyles, unlock experiences and support customers across every part of their journey, whether that means daily commuting, family road trips, adventure travel or outdoor exploration.

JETOUR combines automotive engineering with travel-focused design, aiming to create what it describes as the most travel-savvy vehicles capable of serving users in both everyday life and leisure moments.

Increasingly, Travel+ is also about emotional connection. JETOUR sees travel as a way to connect people, cultures and communities, and is using that theme to shape its branding, customer engagement and product planning.

This broader approach has influenced everything from vehicle versatility and storage solutions to towing capability, in-car entertainment, camping power systems and off-road technology.

Beyond cars: Communities, culture and ESG

JETOUR is also extending Travel+ beyond the showroom floor.

Globally, the company has built more than 300 JETOUR CLUBs, creating owner communities centred around road trips, outdoor experiences and social events. In 2025 alone, the brand organised more than 500 club activities worldwide, helping to build a culture around travel and exploration rather than simply ownership.

The company has also used Travel+ as a platform for partnerships in sports and culture. Since 2020, it has sponsored football events across Africa, South America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, while also supporting events such as Malaysia’s National Marathon and the UAE’s Liwa International Festival.

At Auto China 2026, JETOUR has underlined this direction through a cross-industry collaboration with global EDM producer Alan Walker, combining music culture with the adventurous identity of the brand.

Sustainability and public welfare also form part of the strategy. JETOUR has embedded ESG principles into its operations, with initiatives ranging from orphan care and school donations in Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan and Angola to wildlife conservation partnerships in Africa.

At Auto China 2026, JETOUR’s message is clear: Travel+ is emerging as a fully developed global ecosystem built around mobility, lifestyle and experience.