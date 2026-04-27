JETOUR showcases hybrid line-up and Travel+ strategy at Auto China 2026

In first joint appearance with SOUEAST, JETOUR unveils range of travel-focused vehicles
JETOUR is making waves at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition with its first-ever joint appearance with SOUEAST, as the company presents its electrified line-up, dual-brand strategy and vision behind Travel+ philosophy.
Visitors to Auto China 2026 will see a comprehensive range of electrified models, including the SOUEAST S08 DM, JETOUR T1 i-DM, T2 i-DM, and the headline-grabbing G700, alongside future concept vehicles.
The display also features JETOUR’s wider hybrid technology ecosystem, including its GAIA architecture, C-DM high-efficiency hybrid system, and XWD intelligent fully automatic four-wheel-drive technology.
JETOUR has been rapidly evolving its portfolio as it targets customers seeking everything from urban mobility to premium off-road adventure.
SOUEAST is positioned as the urban mobility brand, focused on city driving and practical daily transportation while JETOUR is divided into two distinct series: the T series for light off-road users and the G series for premium off-road performance.
Together, the three product lines are designed to cover a wide spectrum of customer needs, from city commutes and weekend escapes to serious overlanding and adventure travel.
The showstopper is the G700.
Designed as an all-terrain premium hybrid SUV, G700 combines bold styling, luxury comfort and serious off-road capability. Inspired by the Himalayas and designed by a former Land Rover chief designer, it signals JETOUR’s ambitions in the premium adventure segment.
Its hybrid powertrain delivers 665kW and 1,135Nm of torque, helping the SUV accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds while maintaining fuel efficiency as low as 8.8L/100km under low charge.
Inside, the G700 offers a six-seat luxury cabin with massage seats, tri-zone climate control, multiple entertainment screens, AI voice control and vehicle-to-load power for outdoor use.
For users, that means one vehicle capable of weekday commuting, luxury family travel and demanding weekend exploration.
JETOUR’s Travel+ philosophy is rooted in the idea that modern vehicles should do more than transport people from one destination to another. They should enhance lifestyles, unlock experiences and support customers across every part of their journey, whether that means daily commuting, family road trips, adventure travel or outdoor exploration.
JETOUR combines automotive engineering with travel-focused design, aiming to create what it describes as the most travel-savvy vehicles capable of serving users in both everyday life and leisure moments.
Increasingly, Travel+ is also about emotional connection. JETOUR sees travel as a way to connect people, cultures and communities, and is using that theme to shape its branding, customer engagement and product planning.
This broader approach has influenced everything from vehicle versatility and storage solutions to towing capability, in-car entertainment, camping power systems and off-road technology.
JETOUR is also extending Travel+ beyond the showroom floor.
Globally, the company has built more than 300 JETOUR CLUBs, creating owner communities centred around road trips, outdoor experiences and social events. In 2025 alone, the brand organised more than 500 club activities worldwide, helping to build a culture around travel and exploration rather than simply ownership.
The company has also used Travel+ as a platform for partnerships in sports and culture. Since 2020, it has sponsored football events across Africa, South America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, while also supporting events such as Malaysia’s National Marathon and the UAE’s Liwa International Festival.
At Auto China 2026, JETOUR has underlined this direction through a cross-industry collaboration with global EDM producer Alan Walker, combining music culture with the adventurous identity of the brand.
Sustainability and public welfare also form part of the strategy. JETOUR has embedded ESG principles into its operations, with initiatives ranging from orphan care and school donations in Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan and Angola to wildlife conservation partnerships in Africa.
At Auto China 2026, JETOUR’s message is clear: Travel+ is emerging as a fully developed global ecosystem built around mobility, lifestyle and experience.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.