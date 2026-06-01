YouTube Premium adds Auto Speed feature, On-the-go mode for podcasts

New AI tools tailor playback speed, interface and recommendations for podcast fans
WASHINGTON, DC: YouTube is expanding its subscription offerings with a new suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features aimed at podcast listeners, reflecting the platform's growing role as one of the world's largest destinations for spoken-word content.
The new tools, available initially to selected YouTube Premium subscribers, are designed to help users discover, navigate and consume podcasts more efficiently as competition intensifies among major audio platforms.
According to YouTube, Premium subscribers watched more than 800 million hours of podcast content in April 2026 alone, underscoring the rapid growth of video-based podcast consumption and the platform's increasing challenge to traditional audio services. YouTube is owned by Google parent Alphabet Inc..
Among the new AI-powered features is a conversational search tool that allows users to ask questions about videos and podcasts in natural language.
Instead of manually scrolling through lengthy episodes, listeners can request summaries, seek clarification on topics discussed by hosts, or locate specific moments within a program.
The second tool is On-the-go Mode, built for users who consume content while commuting or exercising, which offers a simplified, distraction-free mobile UI that strips away visual clutter like comments and provides larger playback controls to make skipping forward or rewinding completely seamless.
The final update expands the conversational Ask Music AI tool into the main YouTube app, allowing users to get personalised podcast recommendations based on genres, their current mood, or shows they already love.
These updates are available exclusively to YouTube Premium subscribers, rolling out first to Android users with iOS support scheduled to arrive in the coming months.
The company is also expanding its AI-generated comment summaries, which automatically condense large volumes of audience reactions into key discussion themes.
The feature is intended to help viewers quickly understand community sentiment without reading hundreds or thousands of comments individually.
A third addition introduces AI-powered recommendations and discovery tools designed to surface podcast episodes based on user interests, listening habits and viewing history.
The feature seeks to address one of the industry's biggest challenges: helping listeners find relevant content amid an increasingly crowded podcast marketplace.
The updates come as YouTube continues its transformation from a video-sharing website into a broader entertainment platform encompassing streaming television, music, audiobooks, live events and podcasts.
Research firms have increasingly identified YouTube as the leading platform for podcast consumption in several major markets, particularly among younger audiences who prefer video-enhanced formats.
Unlike traditional podcast apps that focus primarily on audio, YouTube benefits from recommendation algorithms, visual content, subtitles and community engagement features that keep users on the platform longer.
The AI rollout also reflects a broader trend across the technology industry, where companies are racing to integrate generative AI into consumer products.
Rivals such as Spotify, Amazon and Apple have introduced AI-powered search, recommendation and personalization tools as they compete for audience attention.
For YouTube, podcasts have become an increasingly important growth segment.
The platform reported earlier that it now reaches more podcast users than any other major service in several regions, benefiting from creators who publish both traditional audio programs and video-first podcast productions.
Industry analysts say AI-assisted navigation could become especially valuable as podcast episodes continue to grow longer.
Many top shows routinely exceed one to three hours, creating demand for tools that help users locate key discussions, generate quick takeaways and personalise content discovery.
The latest Premium features are expected to roll out gradually, with YouTube gathering user feedback before broader deployment.
The company has not yet announced a timeline for making all of the AI tools available globally or to non-Premium subscribers.
The move highlights how podcasting is evolving beyond simple audio distribution into an AI-enhanced, highly personalized media experience—one that major technology platforms increasingly view as a critical battleground for subscriber growth and engagement.