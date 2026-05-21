Man, 70, sinks Tesla Cybertruck in lake while testing ‘wade' mode: Texas Police

Cybertruck stunt in lake backfires, driver faces charges as ‘wade mode’ test goes wrong
A 70-year-old North Texas man is facing charges after police said he intentionally drove his Tesla Cybertruck into Grapevine Lake to test the vehicle’s much-hyped “Wade Mode,” only for the electric pickup to become stranded in deep water.
The incident happened at Grapevine Lake, a reservoir between Dallas and Fort Worth, where authorities said Jimmy Jack McDaniel drove the stainless-steel truck into a closed section of the lake with two passengers inside.
According to local reports, McDaniel told officers he wanted to test the Cybertruck’s Wade Mode feature, which Tesla says can temporarily raise the vehicle’s suspension and pressurize the battery pack to help traverse shallow water crossings.
But the experiment quickly went wrong.
Police said the Cybertruck entered water deeper than the system was designed to handle, causing the vehicle to lose power and take on water.
The truck’s steering system reportedly shorted out, leaving the vehicle disabled in the lake.
McDaniel and the two passengers escaped through the windows before emergency crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
Photos and videos from the scene showed the futuristic-looking truck partially submerged as tow crews worked to remove it from the water, drawing widespread attention online and fueling another viral moment involving Tesla’s polarising Cybertruck.
The Grapevine Police Department booked McDaniel on multiple charges, including operating a vehicle in a restricted section of the lake, failure to register a watercraft and violations related to required water safety equipment, according to local media reports.
Tesla has promoted "Wade Mode" as a feature that improves the Cybertruck’s ability to drive through shallow water.
However, the company’s owner manual warns drivers to confirm water depth before entering and states the vehicle is only intended to handle water up to about 32 inches (81.5 centimeters) deep for short periods.
The manual also cautions that water damage is not covered under warranty.
The Cybertruck, launched amid intense hype and scrutiny, has repeatedly gone viral for unconventional stunts and off-road tests shared across social media. Critics and safety experts have warned that some drivers may overestimate the truck’s capabilities based on online demonstrations and promotional claims.
Authorities did not immediately say whether alcohol or other factors played a role in the incident.