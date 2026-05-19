ASUS Republic of Gamers brings world’s first 16-inch dual-screen OLED gaming laptop in UAE

Dubai: ASUS Republic of Gamers today announced the UAE availability of the all-new ROG Zephyrus Duo GX651AX, the world’s first 16-inch dual-screen OLED gaming laptop. Designed for gamers, creators, streamers, and power users who need more screen space without being tied to a desktop setup, the Zephyrus Duo reimagines what a premium gaming laptop can do. The new ROG Zephyrus Duo GX651AX will be available for exclusive preorder on the ASUS eShop from 18 May, priced at Dh33,999. As part of the UAE launch offer, eligible customers purchasing selected ROG devices through ASUS eShop can also claim the LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Intel game bundle, adding further value to the preorder experience.