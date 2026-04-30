YouTube wants to stay on your screen — even when you leave the app

The long-awaited feature lets users keep watching while texting, browsing or working.
For years, watching YouTube on a phone has come with a familiar frustration: the moment users leave the app, the video stops.
Now, one of the platform’s most requested features is finally becoming universal.
YouTube is rolling out picture-in-picture (PiP) worldwide, allowing videos to continue playing in a floating mini-window while users browse other apps, reply to messages or scroll the web — a simple feature that quietly changes how mobile viewing works. Crucially, the rollout is expanding beyond premium-only access in several markets, widening availability to a much broader audience.
The update may sound incremental. In practice, it marks a major shift in how YouTube positions itself in mobile media consumption.
Picture-in-picture has long been standard on streaming rivals including Netflix, Disney+ and Apple’s Apple TV ecosystem, where multitasking is increasingly central to user behavior. Video is no longer always watched full-screen and uninterrupted — it often plays alongside texting, shopping, reading or work. YouTube, despite dominating online video, had been slower to fully embrace that multitasking reality on mobile.
The timing is notable because YouTube is evolving far beyond a video app.
Recent reporting from TechCrunch shows YouTube is aggressively expanding interactive viewing on connected TVs, adding voice search, second-screen companion features and more immersive live experiences as it pushes deeper into the living room. At the same time, the company is layering more AI-powered tools across search, recommendations and creator workflows. PiP fits neatly into that larger strategy: make YouTube available everywhere, on every screen, in every moment.
For creators, the feature could subtly increase watch time by making videos easier to keep running in the background. For users, it makes YouTube feel less like a destination app and more like a persistent layer of media — always available, even while attention shifts elsewhere.
In the battle for screen time, sometimes the biggest platform upgrades are not flashy new products.
Sometimes, they simply make it easier to keep watching.