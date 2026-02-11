YouTube Premium introduces AI playlists: Create your perfect mix with just a few words

Gone are the days of scrolling endlessly for the perfect mix
There are days, when you just wish that a music app that could read your mind.
Well, close enough.
YouTube has rolled out a new AI-powered playlist feature for premium subscribers on both iOS and Android, letting users generate playlists just by typing or speaking a few words about the vibe they’re after.
Now, you can describe exactly what you want whether it's 'sad post-rock,' 'house mix for a chill party,' 'death metal,' or even 'Bollywood classics' and YouTube's AI assembles a playlist tailored to your mood in seconds.
YouTube isn’t the only one shaking up the streaming game. Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer have also been experimenting with AI-driven playlists, each trying to stake a claim in the increasingly competitive music streaming market.
Premium subscribers can tap the Library tab, hit 'New', and select 'AI playlist'. The app then prompts for a short text or voice description, and voilà, your personalised playlist is ready to roll.
The aim is simple: Make music discovery effortless and personal. Instead of browsing through generic, ready-made lists, you can now tell YouTube exactly what your ears want to hear.
This rollout also signals YouTube’s push to make Premium subscriptions more enticing. Recently, the company limited access to song lyrics for some free users, as part of a small-scale experiment. Google, YouTube’s parent company, has 325 million paying subscribers across its services, including Google One and YouTube Premium, and features like AI playlists are a clear bid to keep that number climbing.