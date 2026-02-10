GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 17°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

YouTube star 'MrBeast' buys youth-focussed banking app

Online star announces his company has acquired Step, a financial services platform

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mr. Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, Lights Up Manhattan Skyline At SUMMIT One Vanderbilt
Mr. Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, Lights Up Manhattan Skyline At SUMMIT One Vanderbilt
Bloomberg

MrBeast, the world's most popular YouTuber, has purchased a Gen Z-focussed banking app, he said Monday, marking another addition to his sprawling business interests.

The online star, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, announced on social media that his company Beast Industries acquired Step, a financial services platform.

"Nobody taught me about investing, building credit, or managing money when I was growing up," the 27-year-old said. "I want to give millions of young people the financial foundation I never had."

Though it offers credit and debit cards, and interest-bearing accounts, Step is technically not a bank, but rather a financial services platform backed by Evolve Bank & Trust.

It was not revealed how much the purchase cost. Step and Beast industries did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

450 million subscribers

MrBeast boasts more than 450 million YouTube subscribers -- the most in the world -- with his channel specialising in absurd contests and globe-trotting philanthropic ventures.

Videos can cost millions of dollars to produce, with a team of around 300 people.

TV game show

He has spun that success into a television game show on Amazon Prime Video, as well as a pop-up amusement park in Saudi Arabia dubbed Beast Land.

His snack brand, Feastables, meanwhile rakes in hundreds of millions in sales, rivalling the revenue from the YouTube videos that first made him famous.

"We're excited about how this acquisition is going to amplify our platform and bring more groundbreaking products to Step customers," Step CEO and founder CJ MacDonald said in a statement.

The contestants on MrBeast's videos could perhaps benefit from Step's goal of teaching financial literacy.

Recent posts include: "Survive 20 Days Chained To Your Ex, Win $250,000" and "30 Celebrities Fight For $1,000,000!"

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A document that was included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files is photographed Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, shows the report when Epstein was taken into custody on July 6, 2019.

Epstein victims win protections after names exposed

2m read
FILE - Randy Santos, center, is arraigned in criminal court for the murder of four homeless men, Oct. 6, 2019, in New York.

Man who killed 4 people on NYC streets heard 'voices'

4m read
The YouTube star tells creators every follower is a real person and urges them to focus on impact, not just numbers.

MrBeast tells creators to inspire, not just entertain

3m read
MrBeast invites Virat Kohli again for a video shoot

MrBeast invites Virat Kohli again for a video shoot

2m read