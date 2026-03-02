Air India Express chief Aloke Singh to step down after reshaping airline growth.

The airline’s fleet quadrupled and the merger was completed during Singh’s 5-year tenure
Dubai: Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh will step down on March 19 after completing his tenure, closing a leadership phase that reshaped the low-cost carrier through rapid expansion, structural integration and brand transformation.
Singh confirmed the move in a message to employees on Monday, marking the end of nearly five years at the helm, including a critical period following the Tata Group’s takeover of Air India in early 2022.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
“After 5 extraordinary years, my tenure at AIX will conclude on March 19. I could not be prouder of what we built and who we became in building it,” Singh wrote to staff.
He joined the airline in November 2020, when it was still government-owned, and remained in charge through its transition into the Tata Group’s aviation portfolio. In March 2023, he was appointed managing director for a three-year term, during which the airline accelerated its strategic repositioning.
Singh’s tenure coincided with what he described as a period of defining transformation for the carrier. The airline completed the integration of Air India Express and AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India), consolidating operations into a single low-cost platform within the Air India group.
He said the airline also underwent a major scale-up during that period, growing from a relatively small operator into a significant narrow-body carrier.
In his farewell note, Singh highlighted the pace of growth achieved during his leadership. He said the fleet expanded from 26 aircraft to more than 100, while operations broadened across domestic markets and 14 international destinations.
He also pointed to organisational growth, noting that the workforce expanded to around 8,300 during the restructuring and expansion period.
Reflecting on the journey, Singh credited the airline’s staff for navigating what he described as complex operational and integration challenges. “Ours has been a journey without parallel. I would not trade a single chapter,” he wrote.
Under Singh’s leadership, the airline evolved from a niche operator into India’s third-largest narrow-body carrier, strengthening its position within the increasingly competitive low-cost aviation segment.
The integration of AIX Connect allowed the airline to streamline operations, unify branding, and expand its route network, positioning it to play a larger role in the Tata Group’s broader aviation restructuring strategy.
That strategy aims to build a multi-brand airline system capable of competing with both domestic low-cost carriers and full-service international operators.
Following Singh’s departure, Chief Operating Officer Captain Hamish Maxwell will take over as accountable manager, responsible for operational oversight and regulatory compliance.
The airline indicated that this transition is part of ongoing leadership adjustments as it continues to expand its network and integrate more deeply within the Air India group’s long-term restructuring plans.
Maxwell’s role will focus on maintaining operational continuity during a period when the airline continues fleet expansion, network growth and organisational consolidation.
Singh’s tenure is widely viewed within the aviation sector as a pivotal phase in Air India Express’ evolution, particularly given the scale of the structural changes implemented in a relatively short timeframe.
His leadership spanned multiple inflexion points, including privatisation, post-pandemic recovery, rapid fleet growth and a complex merger process.