“Life needs music. So does the afterlife. That’s why Spotify has partnered with Liquid Death to create the Eternal Playlist Urn, the world’s first wireless speaker designed to bring your music somewhere it’s never been before,” Spotify said in a blog post announcing the collaboration.

Spotify’s move into physical hardware through partnerships is not entirely new. The company previously collaborated with Ikea on a Bluetooth lamp speaker with Spotify Tap functionality and launched its own in-car device, Car Thing, which was later discontinued. The Eternal Playlist Urn marks another step into experiential brand extensions, though firmly positioned as a novelty item.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.