Limited edition music urn lets fans stream playlists into eternity
Dubai: Music may follow you everywhere in life. Spotify now wants it to follow you into the afterlife.
The streaming giant has partnered with beverage brand Liquid Death to launch what they describe as the world’s first music-streaming urn, a wireless Bluetooth speaker shaped like a cremation urn and designed as a limited-edition collector’s item in the US.
“Life needs music. So does the afterlife. That’s why Spotify has partnered with Liquid Death to create the Eternal Playlist Urn, the world’s first wireless speaker designed to bring your music somewhere it’s never been before,” Spotify said in a blog post announcing the collaboration.
Only 150 units have been produced. Priced at $495 before taxes, the urn measures roughly 7 inches by 11 inches and weighs 2.4 pounds. A Bluetooth speaker is embedded in the underside of the lid, allowing users to stream playlists directly from any compatible device. The product includes a USB-C charging cable.
Spotify describes the design as minimal and respectful, suitable for display at home or in a columbarium. While shaped like a traditional cremation urn, the product is positioned primarily as a collector’s item and a statement piece built around dark humour and brand identity.
Alongside the hardware, Spotify has introduced an Eternal Playlist Generator for US users. The digital feature invites listeners to answer a short set of questions such as “What’s your eternal vibe?” and “What’s your getting-ready-to-haunt music?”
Based on those responses and a user’s listening history, Spotify generates a personalised playlist designed to be shared with friends or synced directly to the urn’s built-in speaker.
The companies say the aim is to “redefine the afterlife experience,” leaning into irreverent humour while tying the concept back to Spotify’s core strength in personalised music discovery.
Spotify’s move into physical hardware through partnerships is not entirely new. The company previously collaborated with Ikea on a Bluetooth lamp speaker with Spotify Tap functionality and launched its own in-car device, Car Thing, which was later discontinued. The Eternal Playlist Urn marks another step into experiential brand extensions, though firmly positioned as a novelty item.