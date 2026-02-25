GOLD/FOREX
Music streaming urn: Now you can take your music into the 'afterlife'

Limited edition music urn lets fans stream playlists into eternity

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Liquid Death reveals urn with a speaker so the dead can listen to Spotify's 'Eternal Playlist'.
Dubai: Music may follow you everywhere in life. Spotify now wants it to follow you into the afterlife.

The streaming giant has partnered with beverage brand Liquid Death to launch what they describe as the world’s first music-streaming urn, a wireless Bluetooth speaker shaped like a cremation urn and designed as a limited-edition collector’s item in the US.

“Life needs music. So does the afterlife. That’s why Spotify has partnered with Liquid Death to create the Eternal Playlist Urn, the world’s first wireless speaker designed to bring your music somewhere it’s never been before,” Spotify said in a blog post announcing the collaboration.

Only 150 units have been produced. Priced at $495 before taxes, the urn measures roughly 7 inches by 11 inches and weighs 2.4 pounds. A Bluetooth speaker is embedded in the underside of the lid, allowing users to stream playlists directly from any compatible device. The product includes a USB-C charging cable.

Spotify describes the design as minimal and respectful, suitable for display at home or in a columbarium. While shaped like a traditional cremation urn, the product is positioned primarily as a collector’s item and a statement piece built around dark humour and brand identity.

Personalised soundtrack for eternity

Alongside the hardware, Spotify has introduced an Eternal Playlist Generator for US users. The digital feature invites listeners to answer a short set of questions such as “What’s your eternal vibe?” and “What’s your getting-ready-to-haunt music?”

Based on those responses and a user’s listening history, Spotify generates a personalised playlist designed to be shared with friends or synced directly to the urn’s built-in speaker.

The companies say the aim is to “redefine the afterlife experience,” leaning into irreverent humour while tying the concept back to Spotify’s core strength in personalised music discovery.

Spotify’s move into physical hardware through partnerships is not entirely new. The company previously collaborated with Ikea on a Bluetooth lamp speaker with Spotify Tap functionality and launched its own in-car device, Car Thing, which was later discontinued. The Eternal Playlist Urn marks another step into experiential brand extensions, though firmly positioned as a novelty item.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
