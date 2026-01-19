The music app announced that they are updating their prices for premium users
Dubai: Spotify announced on January 15 that they will be increasing the price for Premium subscribers across the U.S, Estonia, and Latvia.
Users received an email with the news on updated features and the new prices.
Current Premium plans are being charged at $11.99 a month and will be increased to $12.99 a month.
No information yet on whether this will affect the prices for UAE users.
Here are the current available packages and prices for UAE:
Dh23.99/month
- 1 Lite account
- High audio quality (up to ~160kbps)
Try for free 1 month
Dh31.99/month after
- 1 Standard account
- Download to listen offline
- Very high audio quality (up to ~320kbps)
- Subscribe or one-time payment
Dh59.99 / month
- Up to 3 Platinum accounts
- Download to listen offline
- Lossless audio quality (up to ~24-bit/44.1kHz)
- Included audiobook listening hours (plan manager only)
- Mix your playlists
- Your personal AI DJ
- AI playlist creation
- Connect your DJ software
Dh15.99/month after
- 1 verified Standard account
- Download to listen offline
- Very high audio quality (up to ~320kbps)
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox