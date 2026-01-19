Current Premium plans are being charged at $11.99 a month and will be increased to $12.99 a month.

Users received an email with the news on updated features and the new prices.

Dubai: Spotify announced on January 15 that they will be increasing the price for Premium subscribers across the U.S, Estonia, and Latvia.

No information yet on whether this will affect the prices for UAE users.

Areeba Hashmi Special to Gulf News

I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.