Spotify hikes premium subscription prices: Will the UAE users have to pay more?

The music app announced that they are updating their prices for premium users

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Spotify announced on January 15 that they will be increasing the price for Premium subscribers across the U.S, Estonia, and Latvia.
Bloomberg

Dubai: Spotify announced on January 15 that they will be increasing the price for Premium subscribers across the U.S, Estonia, and Latvia.

Users received an email with the news on updated features and the new prices.

Current Premium plans are being charged at $11.99 a month and will be increased to $12.99 a month.

No information yet on whether this will affect the prices for UAE users.

Here are the current available packages and prices for UAE:

Spotify Lite

Dh23.99/month

- 1 Lite account

- High audio quality (up to ~160kbps)

Standard

Try for free 1 month

Dh31.99/month after

- 1 Standard account

- Download to listen offline

- Very high audio quality (up to ~320kbps)

- Subscribe or one-time payment

Platinum

Dh59.99 / month

- Up to 3 Platinum accounts

- Download to listen offline

- Lossless audio quality (up to ~24-bit/44.1kHz)

- Included audiobook listening hours (plan manager only)

- Mix your playlists

- Your personal AI DJ

- AI playlist creation

- Connect your DJ software

Student

Try free for 1 month

Dh15.99/month after

- 1 verified Standard account

- Download to listen offline

- Very high audio quality (up to ~320kbps)

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
