Spotify hit by global outage, thousands of users report issues

Reports of service disruption spiked across monitoring sites such as Downdetector.com

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
As of this report, the firm had not provided any further detail on the cause of the disruption or an estimated timeline for service restoration.
Bloomberg

Dubai: The music streaming platform Spotify suffered a widespread outage on Monday, December 15, with thousands of users reporting difficulties logging in and streaming content, prompting an official acknowledgement from the company.

Reports of service disruption surged across monitoring sites such as Downdetector.com, peaking at more than 30,000 complaints in the United States alone, alongside thousands of reports from users in the United Kingdom and Canada.

Spotify initially confirmed the issue via its official status account on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!”

Later, the company announced that services had been restored, posting an update that read: “All clear! Thanks for your patience. If you're still having issues, you can find out more on this issue on our Community support thread.”

According to Downdetector data, the majority of complaints were related to the mobile application, with around 80 per cent of users citing app failures. Users across social media platforms, including Reddit and X, reported error messages, difficulty accessing the homepage and playback issues affecting song queues, while some were unable to log into their accounts.

Spotify has not yet disclosed the cause of the disruption.

