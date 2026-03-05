GOLD/FOREX
Indian-origin Estonian tops fastest T20 centuries list; Turkish star second

Here are the fastest T20 centuries in men’s cricket

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Sahil Chauhan finished on 144 not out off 41 balls as Estonia chased down 191 in 13 overs for the loss of four wickets.
Finn Allen’s breathtaking 33 ball century in the T20 World Cup semi final against South Africa has once again brought attention to the fastest hundreds in T20 international cricket. The New Zealand opener powered his side into the final with a stunning display of power hitting and joined an elite list of players who have reached a century at incredible speed.

Here is a look at the fastest centuries in T20I history.

Sahil Chauhan – 27 balls (Estonia)

Sahil Chauhan holds the record for the fastest century in T20I history. The Estonian batter achieved the remarkable feat against Cyprus on June 17, 2024.

Chauhan is of Indian origin. Born in Pinjore, Haryana, he grew up playing gully cricket before later moving to Estonia to help with his uncle’s business. Cricket remained a passion and he eventually broke into the national side.

He made his debut for Estonia in 2023 and quickly became their most dangerous batter. Against Cyprus he smashed a 27 ball century, finishing unbeaten on 144 off 41 balls, including a world record 18 sixes.

Muhammad Fahad – 29 balls (Turkey)

Turkey’s Muhammad Fahad produced one of the most explosive innings in T20 international history against Bulgaria on July 12, 2025.

Fahad is of Pakistani origin. Born in Pakistan on December 23, 1986, he played domestic cricket there before moving to Turkey. His experience helped him make an immediate impact in international cricket.

He made his T20I debut for Turkey in July 2025 and instantly became a national hero when he smashed a 29 ball century in Sofia, which remains the second fastest hundred in T20I history.

Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton – 33 balls (Namibia)

Namibia’s Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton stunned the cricket world when he smashed a 33 ball century against Nepal in February 2024.

The all rounder’s explosive innings briefly held the record for the fastest century in T20 international cricket at the time. His fearless approach helped Namibia secure one of the most memorable wins in their cricketing history.

Sikandar Raza – 33 balls (Zimbabwe)

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza also reached a 33 ball century during a remarkable match against Gambia in October 2024.

Raza is of Pakistani origin and was born on April 24, 1986, in Sialkot, Punjab, Pakistan. He later moved to Zimbabwe, where he developed into one of the country’s most influential cricketers.

His explosive century came in a match where Zimbabwe posted a historic 344 for 4, one of the highest totals ever recorded in T20 international cricket.

Finn Allen – 33 balls (New Zealand)

The latest addition to the list is New Zealand opener Finn Allen, who produced a stunning knock on March 4, 2026 in the T20 World Cup semi final against South Africa.

Allen smashed a 33 ball century, the fastest ever in T20 World Cup history, guiding New Zealand into the final with one of the most destructive innings seen in the tournament.

It is fascinating to note that three of the five fastest centuries in T20I history have come from players representing Associate nations such as Estonia, Turkey and Namibia, showing that explosive power hitting is truly becoming a global phenomenon. Performances like these highlight how the T20 format is helping cricket grow beyond traditional powerhouses and bringing attention to the sport in new regions. After all, big sixes and fearless batting are what fans love the most, and power hitting remains one of the biggest attractions in modern cricket.

