Indian-origin Estonian tops fastest T20 centuries list; Turkish star second

It is fascinating to note that three of the five fastest centuries in T20I history have come from players representing Associate nations such as Estonia, Turkey and Namibia, showing that explosive power hitting is truly becoming a global phenomenon. Performances like these highlight how the T20 format is helping cricket grow beyond traditional powerhouses and bringing attention to the sport in new regions. After all, big sixes and fearless batting are what fans love the most, and power hitting remains one of the biggest attractions in modern cricket.