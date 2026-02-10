New Zealand defeat UAE by 10 wickets in T20 World Cup

Unbeaten in Chennai in any format since 2011, New Zealand flexed their muscle in the chase. They hit fifth gear in the second over, and kept up the tempo almost all through. With Seifert and Allen in punishing mood, New Zealand put on 78/0 in the first six overs, including 20 in the sixth over. It was just the start the Kiwis needed to thwart any hopes of an upset for the UAE.

Tim Seifert (89 not out off 42 balls) and Finn Allen (84 not out off 50 balls) remained unbeaten and took the Blackcaps past the target in just 15.2 overs. They are unbeaten in this World Cup with two wins in as many matches having beaten Afghanistan in their opening match earlier.

Now, New Zealand will take on South Africa in their next Group D fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 14. The UAE, on the other hand, will clash with Canada at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 13.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.