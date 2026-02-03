The Abuja-based singer and architect died after antivenom was unavailable
The tragic incident occurred in Abuja, where Nwangene lived and worked as both a singer and architect. Her death on January 31 has left Nigeria's music community in mourning.
Nwangene was asleep in her home when the snake bite woke her up, according to fellow choir member Hillary Obinna. The shocking discovery became even more disturbing when two snakes were later found in her residence.
Footage circulating on social media shows a snake handler removing one of the reptiles from her home.
After the bite, Nwangene immediately sought help at a nearby clinic. Tragically, no antivenom was available. She then went to Federal Medical Center hospital for further treatment, but it was too late.
She died at the hospital on Saturday, January 31.
Music director Sam C. Ezugwu, who worked with Nwangene at Amemuso Choir, confirmed her death in a Facebook statement on Sunday.
"Amemuso Choir regrets to announce the sudden demise of our beloved soprano," the choir wrote. "A rising star, Ifunanya was on the cusp of sharing her incredible talent with the world. Her voice and spirit will be deeply missed."
Originally from Enugu, Nwangene first captured attention during season 3 of The Voice Nigeria. Her blind audition turned two chairs when she performed Rihanna's Take a Bow. The official YouTube video of her audition has garnered more than 80,000 views.
Her powerful soprano voice and stage presence suggested a bright future ahead. She regularly shared covers and original music on her YouTube channel, building a dedicated following.
Nwangene was actively working on new music when she died. Her final Instagram post teased a "new project" with Nigerian musician Tbrass.
Just three days before her death, on January 28, she had been at Tbrass's studio recording a feature for his upcoming album. He shared a heartbreaking tribute alongside video of her singing into a microphone.
"An irreplaceable loss to the Abuja music society and Nigeria at large," Tbrass wrote. "My hand and heart feels very heavy writing this, because it is unimaginable losing such a young promising great, talented music artist who touched so many lives."
He continued: "It is very heartbreaking, especially in Nigeria where music runs deep in our souls and connects us all."
Beyond her musical gifts, Nwangene was also a practicing architect. She balanced both creative pursuits, proving that talent and ambition could flourish in multiple fields.
Those who knew her described someone whose voice brought "joy, inspiration, and even healing" to listeners. Her energy was infectious, her passion undeniable.
She was reportedly planning her first-ever solo concert before her untimely death. That concert will now never happen, leaving fans to wonder what might have been.
The Abuja music community has been left reeling. Social media tributes have poured in from fellow musicians, choir members and fans.
Many expressed shock at how suddenly a vibrant young artist could be taken. Others shared memories of her performances and the impact her voice had on them.
"The pain of saying goodbye to someone whose voice and energy brought joy, inspiration, and even healing to many is heavy," one fan wrote.
