UAE condemns terrorist attack on military centre in Northeastern Nigeria

UAE Ministry expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military centre in Northeastern Nigeria

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a military centre in Borno State, northeastern Nigeria, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries among members of the armed forces.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Nigeria over this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

