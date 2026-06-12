Garmin expands ECG App to customers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

The ECG app is capable of recording an ECG similar to a Lead I ECG and detecting the presence of atrial fibrillation or normal sinus rhythm. The ECG app is only intended for adults aged 22 years and over. Always follow the instructions for use. If you experience symptoms of a heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular conditions, do not rely on the notification of the device and consult a doctor. The ECG app is not available in all regions and is only available on select Garmin smartwatches with the latest version of the Garmin Connect smartphone app and watch software.