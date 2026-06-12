Garmin expands ECG App to customers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Compatible Garmin smartwatches now support ECG recording and signs of atrial fibrillation
Olathe, Kansas: Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the ECG App is now available to customers in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with a compatible Garmin smartwatch, including fēnix 8, Venu 4, Forerunner 970 and more. The ECG App allows users to record their heart rhythm and check for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib) whenever they want. Customers can use the ECG App to record a 30-second ECG and view their heart rhythm results immediately on the watch or, optionally, later in the Garmin Connect smartphone app.
“We are thrilled to offer the revolutionary ECG App to customers in these countries as another way to stay on top of their health. During the early stages of AFib, it’s common for symptoms to be infrequent, making it difficult to detect in a clinical setting." said Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing. "With the ECG App, customers can conveniently take an ECG recording when they want and optionally create a report of their results to share with their doctor later."
When customers take an ECG, the ECG App uses sensors on a compatible Garmin smartwatch to record the electrical signals that control how their heart beats. The ECG App then analyzes that recording to detect signs of AFib. Additionally, users have the option to sync their ECG App results to Garmin Connect. Through the Garmin Connect app, customers can view their history of ECG App results and create reports that can be shared with a healthcare provider.
The ECG App is now available for customers in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and requires the latest version of the Garmin Connect app and smartwatch software before use. For more information on the ECG App and how to set it up, visit Garmin.com/ECG.
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The ECG app is capable of recording an ECG similar to a Lead I ECG and detecting the presence of atrial fibrillation or normal sinus rhythm. The ECG app is only intended for adults aged 22 years and over. Always follow the instructions for use. If you experience symptoms of a heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular conditions, do not rely on the notification of the device and consult a doctor. The ECG app is not available in all regions and is only available on select Garmin smartwatches with the latest version of the Garmin Connect smartphone app and watch software.
See Garmin.com/ECG for availability and full instructions for use.