Understanding fitness tracker metrics: make sense of your data

The most famous number on a fitness tracker, 10,000 steps, was never created as a medical target. It began as the name of a Japanese pedometer in the 1960s and became popular because it was memorable. Today's wearables collect far more information, from heart rate to sleep patterns and recovery estimates. The useful insight is not any single number but the story that develops over weeks and months. Read that data as a guide to habits rather than a scorecard, and your tracker becomes a practical coaching tool instead of a daily report card.