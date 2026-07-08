Apple Watch review: should you upgrade this year?

Apple's latest smartwatch focuses less on dramatic redesigns and more on improving everyday use. The Apple Watch Series 11 keeps the familiar look of recent generations while adding a larger battery, updated health and fitness tools, and new watchOS features. For many iPhone users, it remains the easiest smartwatch to recommend. If you already own a recent Apple Watch, though, the decision to upgrade depends more on battery life than headline features.

Key facts

Bottom line: Longer battery life makes the biggest difference, while software and health updates add useful refinements without changing the overall experience.

What you get

The health features are designed to help users understand general wellness trends rather than diagnose medical conditions. Depending on region and availability, the watch includes heart rate monitoring, ECG functionality, temperature sensing, sleep tracking, Sleep Score, and notifications that may identify patterns consistent with possible hypertension. Apple emphasises that these features are informational and should not replace professional medical advice.

Fitness remains central to the experience. The Workout app supports activities ranging from walking and cycling to strength training and swimming. GPS tracking records outdoor workouts accurately, while Activity Rings continue to encourage movement throughout the day.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is available in 42mm and 46mm case sizes with aluminium and titanium options. It retains the bright Always On Retina display introduced on the previous generation and continues to offer water resistance suitable for swimming, along with dust resistance for everyday use. Apple also introduces 5G cellular support on compatible cellular models, alongside WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS connectivity. Apple says the watch delivers up to 24 hours of typical battery life, or up to 38 hours when Low Power Mode is enabled.

How it performs

The biggest improvement is one that users have requested for years: battery life. Apple increases typical runtime from the long standing 18 hour estimate to 24 hours, making overnight sleep tracking and a full working day much more practical without immediately reaching for the charger. Independent reviewers also report noticeably longer real world endurance than previous standard Apple Watch models.

Fitness tracking remains among the strongest available for iPhone owners. GPS accuracy, heart rate monitoring and workout detection continue to receive positive assessments from reviewers, while Apple's Fitness app presents activity data in a straightforward way that is easy to understand.

For UAE users, the brighter Always On display is particularly useful outdoors during sunny afternoons, and the improved battery reduces charging interruptions for people who wear the watch throughout long workdays or while travelling. Water resistance also makes it suitable for pool workouts or beach visits, provided it is rinsed with fresh water afterwards.