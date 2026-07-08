Apple Watch review: should you upgrade this year?

Apple's new smartwatch focuses less on dramatic design and more on improving everyday use
Apple's latest smartwatch focuses less on dramatic redesigns and more on improving everyday use. The Apple Watch Series 11 keeps the familiar look of recent generations while adding a larger battery, updated health and fitness tools, and new watchOS features. For many iPhone users, it remains the easiest smartwatch to recommend. If you already own a recent Apple Watch, though, the decision to upgrade depends more on battery life than headline features.
Rating: Four stars and above (amazon.ae)
Best for: iPhone users who want a premium everyday smartwatch with comprehensive fitness tracking
Bottom line: Longer battery life makes the biggest difference, while software and health updates add useful refinements without changing the overall experience.
The Apple Watch Series 11 is available in 42mm and 46mm case sizes with aluminium and titanium options. It retains the bright Always On Retina display introduced on the previous generation and continues to offer water resistance suitable for swimming, along with dust resistance for everyday use. Apple also introduces 5G cellular support on compatible cellular models, alongside WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS connectivity. Apple says the watch delivers up to 24 hours of typical battery life, or up to 38 hours when Low Power Mode is enabled.
Fitness remains central to the experience. The Workout app supports activities ranging from walking and cycling to strength training and swimming. GPS tracking records outdoor workouts accurately, while Activity Rings continue to encourage movement throughout the day.
The health features are designed to help users understand general wellness trends rather than diagnose medical conditions. Depending on region and availability, the watch includes heart rate monitoring, ECG functionality, temperature sensing, sleep tracking, Sleep Score, and notifications that may identify patterns consistent with possible hypertension. Apple emphasises that these features are informational and should not replace professional medical advice.
Running watchOS 26, the Series 11 also benefits from Apple's latest software, introducing smarter workout guidance, improved notifications and tighter integration with the iPhone ecosystem.
The biggest improvement is one that users have requested for years: battery life. Apple increases typical runtime from the long standing 18 hour estimate to 24 hours, making overnight sleep tracking and a full working day much more practical without immediately reaching for the charger. Independent reviewers also report noticeably longer real world endurance than previous standard Apple Watch models.
Fitness tracking remains among the strongest available for iPhone owners. GPS accuracy, heart rate monitoring and workout detection continue to receive positive assessments from reviewers, while Apple's Fitness app presents activity data in a straightforward way that is easy to understand.
For UAE users, the brighter Always On display is particularly useful outdoors during sunny afternoons, and the improved battery reduces charging interruptions for people who wear the watch throughout long workdays or while travelling. Water resistance also makes it suitable for pool workouts or beach visits, provided it is rinsed with fresh water afterwards.
The watch still follows Apple's familiar design language, so owners of the Series 10 may find the overall experience very similar. The gains are meaningful rather than dramatic, making this a refinement instead of a complete rethink. Reviewers broadly agree that the improvements matter most for users upgrading from watches that are several generations old.
Noticeably improved battery life for everyday use
Excellent fitness tracking and workout support
Bright, easy to read Always On display
Strong integration with the iPhone ecosystem and watchOS updates
The Apple Watch Series 11 suits iPhone users looking for a premium smartwatch that balances fitness tracking, everyday convenience and reliable software support. It is particularly appealing if you are upgrading from a Series 8 or older model, where the battery improvements and newer health features feel more significant.
Owners of the Series 10 who are happy with their current battery life may find fewer reasons to change this year, since the overall design and day to day experience remain familiar.
The Apple Watch Series 11 does not reinvent Apple's smartwatch, but it makes thoughtful improvements where many users wanted them most. Longer battery life removes one of the biggest frustrations of previous generations, while updated wellness tools and watchOS enhancements make the watch feel more capable without becoming more complicated.
If this is your first Apple Watch, or you are upgrading from a model that is several years old, the Series 11 is an easy recommendation. It delivers one of the most complete smartwatch experiences available for iPhone users, combining dependable fitness tracking, polished software and stronger battery performance into a package that fits comfortably into daily life.
Those coming from last year's model can comfortably wait unless longer battery life is a priority. Everyone else will find that the latest version builds on an already mature platform with practical rather than flashy improvements.
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