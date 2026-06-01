Thinking Fitbit Air? 5 slim smartwatches under Dh800 that get the job done for less, UAE 2026

If you’re eyeing the Fitbit Air but don’t want to stretch your budget, you’re not alone. Slim, lightweight smartwatches are having a major moment in 2026, and the good news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get one that actually performs. From sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring to fitness insights and everyday notifications, several affordable options under Dh800 in the UAE now deliver surprisingly premium experiences. So, if you want something minimal for daily wear or a feature-packed companion for workouts, these sleek alternatives prove you can skip the hype and still get everything done.