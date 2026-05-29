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Emirati chants, dances and music captivate Warsaw thanks to Sharjah National Band

UAE musicians attract crowds in Poland as part of Warsaw International Book Fair 2026

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Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief
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The Sharjah National Band brought Emirati folk arts and heritage performances to audiences across Warsaw, Poland.
The Sharjah National Band brought Emirati folk arts and heritage performances to audiences across Warsaw, Poland.
Sharjah

Warsaw: Sharjah's participation as the Guest of Honour at the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026 extended beyond literature as the emirate brought music to the streets of Poland.

The Sharjah National Band brought Emirati folk arts and heritage performances to audiences across the Polish capital, drawing crowds and intrigue across the city. 

Presented by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, a host of performances formed part of Sharjah’s wider cultural programme at the event, introducing visitors to traditional Emirati chants, dances, and musical expressions rooted in the UAE’s coastal, mountain, and desert communities. 

Visitors paused to ask performers about traditional instruments, clothing, and chants, while many filmed and shared the performances across social media platforms.  

Dressed in traditional white attire, members of the band performed synchronised folk routines closely associated with celebrations and communal gatherings across the UAE, offering audiences a rare encounter with living Emirati traditions in the centre of Europe. 

The performances form part of Sharjah’s wider Guest of Honour programme at the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026, which includes literary discussions, artistic events, and professional meetings designed to present a broad and contemporary picture of Emirati and Arab culture. 

Mark Thompson
Mark ThompsonEditor-in-Chief
Mark is a seasoned media executive specialising in digital publishing and audience growth, now proudly serving as Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News in Dubai. He brings a blend of editorial leadership, digital strategy and international media experience. Previously, Mark has edited several local and regional media brands in the UK and worked as a director across major national publishers. A very proud dad-of-two boys, Middlesbrough FC fan and a lover of most things with engines, especially motorbikes.
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