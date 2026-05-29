Emirati chants, dances and music captivate Warsaw thanks to Sharjah National Band

UAE musicians attract crowds in Poland as part of Warsaw International Book Fair 2026
Warsaw: Sharjah's participation as the Guest of Honour at the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026 extended beyond literature as the emirate brought music to the streets of Poland.
The Sharjah National Band brought Emirati folk arts and heritage performances to audiences across the Polish capital, drawing crowds and intrigue across the city.
Presented by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, a host of performances formed part of Sharjah’s wider cultural programme at the event, introducing visitors to traditional Emirati chants, dances, and musical expressions rooted in the UAE’s coastal, mountain, and desert communities.
Visitors paused to ask performers about traditional instruments, clothing, and chants, while many filmed and shared the performances across social media platforms.
Dressed in traditional white attire, members of the band performed synchronised folk routines closely associated with celebrations and communal gatherings across the UAE, offering audiences a rare encounter with living Emirati traditions in the centre of Europe.
The performances form part of Sharjah’s wider Guest of Honour programme at the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026, which includes literary discussions, artistic events, and professional meetings designed to present a broad and contemporary picture of Emirati and Arab culture.