Sheikha Bodour launches new press arm of American University of Sharjah to boost scholarship, translation and cultural exchange

AUS Press debuts at Warsaw International Book Fair, Sharjah is the main guest of honour
Warsaw: Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), launched AUS Press at the Warsaw International Book Fair during Sharjah’s participation as Guest of Honour.
AUS Press is the university’s new publishing arm, which has been established with the aim to advance scholarship, support translation and strengthen knowledge exchange between the region and the world.
Guided by high editorial standards, it will publish works of regional and international significance contributing to wider conversations on culture, society and human experience.
Sheikha Bodour said: “We’re launching AUS Press in the conviction that universities devote equal energy to generating knowledge and to ensuring that knowledge is then shared, translated and propagated so it can be threaded into the fabric of public conversation across diverse cultures.”
Sharjah’s Guest of Honour program brought together publishers, writers, academics, artists and cultural institutions from the UAE and Poland, presenting Sharjah’s cultural vision through literature, publishing, the arts and intellectual dialogue.
As part of the launch, Her Highness Sheikha Bodour also unveiled AUS Press’ first publication, AUS 25: American University of Sharjah, A Legacy of Learning | 1997–Today, a commemorative volume documenting the story of AUS from its founding in 1997 to the present day.
Dr Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, said: “AUS’ participation in Warsaw International Book Fair is a testament to the kind of university we are continuing to build: globally engaged, rooted in Sharjah’s cultural vision and committed to giving scholarship a stronger public presence.
“Through AUS Press and our wider contribution to Sharjah’s Guest of Honour program, AUS is strengthening its presence through which ideas are researched, translated, published and shared with the world. This is an important step in advancing the university’s knowledge mission, preserving regional memory and ensuring that the intellectual and cultural contributions emerging from AUS and Sharjah reach audiences beyond campus and across borders.”