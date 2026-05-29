Sheikha Bodour urges greater understanding during Sharjah's visit to Poland
Warsaw: “Civilisations do not have to resemble one another to understand one another,” Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi told an audience gathered at the opening of the Warsaw International Book Fair in Poland.
“They only need to approach each other with patience, curiosity and empathy.”
Sharjah became the Polish fair's first Arab Guest of Honour, bringing an array of displays, workshops and events to promote the contemporary image of Emirati and Arab culture in Europe.
Speaking on a sunny day inside the country's national football stadium, the PGE Narodowy, Sheikha Bodour stated her longstanding belief that books create “the kind of dialogue that allows civilisations to meet with dignity and depth”.
She recalled the words of his Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, when she added: “Dialogue between civilisations is not an option, but a necessity.
“And culture is not an inheritance we keep to ourselves, but a noble bridge through which we connect with others.”
Sheikha Bodour, President of the American University of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, said that the emirate came to Warsaw not only with its own stories, but “with an open invitation to read one another, translate one another, and imagine together.”
She conveyed the greetings of the Ruler of Sharjah, whose decades-long investment in books, publishing and intellectual life has transformed the emirate into one of the Arab world’s most influential cultural capitals.
Describing Warsaw as “a city shaped by history and renewed by culture,” Sheikha Bodour noted that culture does not merely survive history, but possesses the power to transform it.
“Arab and Polish cultures share a deep understanding of literature’s role,” she said, noting that poetry remains central in both traditions as a means of preserving values, belonging and collective memory across generations.
Włodzimierz Czarzasty, Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland, described Sharjah’s participation as a “valuable cultural contribution” that reflected growing ties between Poland and the UAE.
Sharjah’s participation is organised under the theme “Two Civilisations. One Language of Letters”. The emirate's programme in Warsaw is designed as a confident, contemporary and outward-looking vision of the UAE’s intellectual and artistic life.
Over four days, the emirate is hosting dozens of panel discussions, poetry evenings, performances and exhibitions involving Emirati and Polish writers, academics, artists and publishers. The fair ends on May 31.
21 UAE cultural and academic institutions are participating with 36 Emirati creatives and 15 Polish participants. There are more than 35 cultural events across the city, including 28 panel discussions, four poetry evenings, and three children’s workshops. The Sharjah National Band is performing 18 times at the Warsaw National Theatre.
One initiative, Tasawurat (“Visions”), brings together Emirati and Polish artists to create works inspired by Arabic and Polish poetry, blending Arabic literary traditions with Poland’s renowned poster-art culture. The project is said to be less about exporting culture than creating a shared cultural vocabulary.
Poland’s Minister of Culture and National Heritage, Marta Cienkowska, praised Sharjah’s appreciation of Polish culture and history, adding that cultural exchange remains a powerful means of fostering dialogue and understanding between nations.