Sharjah named Guest of Honour at Warsaw International Book Fair 2026

He added, “We view Sharjah’s participation as GOH at WIBF as a practical opportunity to strengthen the presence of Arabic literary rights in global markets, particularly European markets, and build direct relationships with publishers, agents and institutions dedicated to translation and publishing rights. Today, the book industry is linked not only to the production of content, but also to the ability of that content to travel across languages and cultures and reach new readers. This is what the Agency supports through developing the movement of rights sales and acquisitions, and by enabling Arab publishers and authors to expand globally within a professional environment that protects rights and supports the sustainability of cultural production.”