Abu Dhabi Finance Week to return in December as UAE capital targets bigger role in global finance

Event to bring together financial leaders overseeing more than $62 trillion in assets
Dubai: Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) will return for its fifth edition from December 7 to 10, bringing together global financial leaders overseeing more than $62 trillion in assets as the UAE capital seeks to strengthen its position as an international hub for capital, investment and financial innovation.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and hosted by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) on Al Maryah Island, this year's event will feature more than 60 themed events, over 300 sessions and more than 750 speakers from around the world.
Organisers said discussions will focus on artificial intelligence, digital assets, sustainable finance, private capital, capital markets and the future of global investment flows.
The event comes as Abu Dhabi continues to expand its financial sector beyond its traditional oil-based economy, positioning itself as a centre for wealth management, asset management, fintech and institutional investment.
Since its launch in 2022, Abu Dhabi Finance Week has expanded significantly in both scale and international participation.
The inaugural edition featured about 12 specialist events with investors from more than 30 countries. By 2025, the event had grown to more than 60 events, over 300 sessions and financial leaders representing institutions managing more than $62 trillion in assets.
The 2024 edition attracted more than 20,000 participants and institutions overseeing $42.5 trillion in assets, while 44 memoranda of understanding were signed during the event.
This year's edition will be held under the theme "Engineering the Capital Ecosystem", reflecting Abu Dhabi's strategy to position finance, artificial intelligence and digital assets at the centre of its economic diversification plans.
Artificial intelligence is expected to feature prominently across discussions on investment management, banking, risk modelling, fraud detection and financial services, while digital assets and tokenisation are also expected to remain key topics.
Abu Dhabi has emerged as one of the region's leading financial centres for digital assets after introducing dedicated regulatory frameworks covering cryptocurrencies, blockchain businesses and tokenised assets.
Organisers said sustainable finance will remain another major focus area, with sessions covering green bonds, climate finance and financing the transition to a lower-carbon economy.
The event is also expected to bring together sovereign wealth funds, global asset managers, banks, private equity firms and fintech companies to discuss cross-border investment opportunities and long-term capital allocation.
The expansion of Abu Dhabi Finance Week mirrors the rapid growth of ADGM, which has attracted increasing numbers of global financial institutions, asset managers and fintech firms in recent years as the emirate seeks to establish itself among the world's leading international financial centres.