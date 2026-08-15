From classroom to career: Reinventing hospitality education for the real world

Walk the lobby of any five-star hotel in Dubai or Abu Dhabi and you will find a workforce under unprecedented pressure. Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, a pipeline of major sporting events, and the legacy of Expo are generating sustained demand for hospitality talent at a scale the region has never seen before. Yet a striking 58% of hiring managers globally do not believe college graduates are genuinely ready for the workforce, according to recent data by Jaramillo-Plata (2025). The challenge is no longer whether hospitality education needs to evolve, but whether it can evolve fast enough.