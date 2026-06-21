“In the current environment, priority should be placed on projects that underpin economic resilience and long-term competitiveness. Infrastructure and technology-led initiatives such as Etihad Rail and G42’s AI platforms are well positioned to support the UAE’s logistics, trade, and knowledge-based economy, while continuing to attract global demand for connectivity and computing capacity,” he said.

The project is being developed with an initial investment of about Dh565 million. Its first phase will cover 6.4km and include four stations, before a planned expansion to a 22.2km network with 19 stations connecting Dubai World Trade Centre and the financial district with Business Bay.

“The final project is Dubai’s recently launched Gold Metro Line, which is another highly important and strategic development for the Emirate, providing a connection between the existing metro lines, as well as the Etihad Rail network," said Matthew Green, Head of Research at CBRE MENA. "With an estimated value of $9.2 billion, the massive infrastructure project will be a catalyst for economic growth and will further advance Dubai’s already stellar position as a global city with leading infrastructure,” he said.

“From a Dubai perspective, the next phase of DIFC - Zabeel District (or DIFC 2.0 as it has been known), is undoubtedly one of the most important drivers of future growth for not just the Finance sector, but also the wider real estate sector and economy,” he said.

“At the same time, it would be prudent to adopt a measured and phased approach to large-scale developments that are primarily driven by tourism and residential sales, such as waterfront and lifestyle-led masterplans. Should regional conditions take longer to fully normalise, buyer and visitor sentiment may remain selective in the short term, which could moderate absorption rates,” he said.

Transport projects such as Etihad Rail and the Gold Metro Line are expected to improve connectivity and reduce pressure on existing networks. Financial district expansions such as DIFC Zabeel and Al Maryah Island are aimed at attracting companies, capital and skilled workers. Technology projects such as Stargate are designed to place the UAE deeper into the global AI infrastructure market.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.