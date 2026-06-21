Rail, AI, tourism and finance hubs lead the next phase of UAE development
Dubai: The UAE’s next phase of development is being led by nine major projects across transport, artificial intelligence, finance, tourism and waterfront real estate, with analysts pointing to a shift toward projects that support long-term economic resilience.
The pipeline includes Etihad Rail, Dubai’s Gold Metro Line, DIFC Zabeel District, Palm Jebel Ali, Al Maryah Island, Group 42’s Project Stargate, the planned Disney Resort in Abu Dhabi and Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.
These projects are expected to influence how residents move, where businesses set up, how tourism demand evolves and where real estate values may build over the next decade.
Siraj Ahmed, Director, Head of Strategy and Consulting at Cavendish Maxwell, said priority should be placed on projects that strengthen competitiveness.
“In the current environment, priority should be placed on projects that underpin economic resilience and long-term competitiveness. Infrastructure and technology-led initiatives such as Etihad Rail and G42’s AI platforms are well positioned to support the UAE’s logistics, trade, and knowledge-based economy, while continuing to attract global demand for connectivity and computing capacity,” he said.
Expected completion
2026
How it adds value
The project is being developed with an initial investment of about Dh565 million. Its first phase will cover 6.4km and include four stations, before a planned expansion to a 22.2km network with 19 stations connecting Dubai World Trade Centre and the financial district with Business Bay.
The system will transport passengers in electric vehicles through dedicated underground tunnels. Private cars will not be allowed to enter.
Passengers will book journeys from designated stations, with vehicles travelling directly between stops through tunnels measuring 3.6 metres in diameter.
The network is designed to support first- and last-mile travel while allowing passengers to bypass congestion on surface roads.
The pilot route will connect Dubai International Financial Centre with Dubai Mall, reducing a journey that can take about 20 minutes to around three minutes.
It is expected to carry approximately 13,000 passengers daily. The completed network is projected to handle about 30,000 passengers a day.
Expected completion
2026 to 2030, phased
How it adds value
The project is expected to improve logistics, reduce transport costs and support industrial growth. Each train can replace about 300 trucks, helping cut emissions by up to 80%.
The network is also expected to create new economic corridors and support property demand around stations, logistics hubs and industrial zones. Locally, it is already influencing real estate investment patterns around future transport-linked locations.
Expected completion
2032, based on Dubai’s announced metro expansion timeline
How it adds value
“The final project is Dubai’s recently launched Gold Metro Line, which is another highly important and strategic development for the Emirate, providing a connection between the existing metro lines, as well as the Etihad Rail network," said Matthew Green, Head of Research at CBRE MENA. "With an estimated value of $9.2 billion, the massive infrastructure project will be a catalyst for economic growth and will further advance Dubai’s already stellar position as a global city with leading infrastructure,” he said.
The project could mean better connectivity across key districts. For developers and investors, it could support demand around future station areas and transit-linked communities.
Expected completion
2030 to 2040, phased
How it adds value
The expansion is planned to support more than 42,000 companies and over 125,000 professionals, while adding millions of square feet of mixed-use space. The project includes commercial, residential and hospitality components, along with an AI and innovation ecosystem.
Green said the project is one of Dubai’s most important future growth drivers.
“From a Dubai perspective, the next phase of DIFC - Zabeel District (or DIFC 2.0 as it has been known), is undoubtedly one of the most important drivers of future growth for not just the Finance sector, but also the wider real estate sector and economy,” he said.
The project is expected to strengthen Dubai’s position in finance, fintech and capital markets, while attracting talent, institutional capital and international companies.
Expected completion
2029 to 2030
How it adds value
The Dh60 billion-plus expansion is planned to add about 1.5 million square metres of mixed-use space, including offices, homes, retail and hospitality. The project is closely tied to the growth of Abu Dhabi Global Market and the emirate’s push to attract financial institutions, investment firms and global capital.
The development is expected to increase prime office and residential supply in one of Abu Dhabi’s most important business districts, while supporting demand from banks, funds, family offices and professional services firms.
Ahmed said financial hubs such as DIFC and ADGM remain central to the UAE’s long-term growth.
“In parallel, the continued evolution of financial hubs such as DIFC and ADGM can further strengthen the UAE’s role as a stable gateway for capital, supporting sustained FDI inflows and high-value economic activity,” he said.
Expected completion
2029 to 2030 for Phase 1, with the wider campus under development
How it adds value
The first phase is expected to deliver a 1-gigawatt AI infrastructure cluster, forming part of a wider 5-gigawatt UAE-US AI campus. Green said the 26-square-kilometre campus has an estimated budget of US$40 billion and is backed by major US technology companies including OpenAI, Oracle, Cisco and NVIDIA.
The project is designed to support AI model training, large-scale inferencing and sovereign data management. It is also expected to attract technology companies, create demand for specialist talent and strengthen the UAE’s position in the global AI economy.
Green said the project is already under construction and could position Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global leader in AI and data centres.
Expected completion
2028 to 2030
How it adds value
The development is planned to accommodate more than 35,000 families and include more than 80 hotels and resorts. It is expected to support tourism, hospitality, luxury residential demand and long-term land value in Jebel Ali.
The project also creates a new urban growth corridor and is aligned with Dubai’s broader economic and population growth ambitions.
Ahmed said large-scale tourism and residential-led developments should be delivered with care if regional conditions take longer to normalise.
“At the same time, it would be prudent to adopt a measured and phased approach to large-scale developments that are primarily driven by tourism and residential sales, such as waterfront and lifestyle-led masterplans. Should regional conditions take longer to fully normalise, buyer and visitor sentiment may remain selective in the short term, which could moderate absorption rates,” he said.
Expected completion
Around 2030
How it adds value
Green said the development has an estimated value of about $7 billion and represents a move toward globally branded, family-oriented destination tourism.
The project is expected to widen Abu Dhabi’s visitor base and add another major attraction to an emirate already known for culture, museums, events and leisure assets.
Green said the project would reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a diversified leisure destination alongside its existing culture-led offering.
For residents and tourists, the project could add another major entertainment anchor. For the economy, it is expected to support hotels, retail, food and beverage, transport and employment across the tourism value chain.
Expected completion
2027
How it adds value
Green described it as the UAE’s first large-scale gaming-led tourism development. The project is expected to raise Ras Al Khaimah’s profile as a tourism destination and attract new visitor segments to the northern emirate.
The integrated resort is also expected to support demand across hospitality, retail, food and beverage and entertainment.
Green said the Disney Resort in Abu Dhabi and Wynn Al Marjan Island together could have a major effect on UAE tourism.
“Together, these projects are expected to be transformational, significantly increasing the scale and depth of the UAE’s tourism sector, diversifying source markets and guest profiles, and supporting higher-value demand across the hospitality, retail, F&B, and entertainment ecosystems,” he said.
The UAE’s project pipeline shows a clear split between infrastructure that improves productivity and lifestyle-led developments that support tourism, investment and population growth.
Transport projects such as Etihad Rail and the Gold Metro Line are expected to improve connectivity and reduce pressure on existing networks. Financial district expansions such as DIFC Zabeel and Al Maryah Island are aimed at attracting companies, capital and skilled workers. Technology projects such as Stargate are designed to place the UAE deeper into the global AI infrastructure market.
Tourism and waterfront projects such as Palm Jebel Ali, Disney Abu Dhabi and Wynn Al Marjan Island add another layer by supporting visitor growth, residential demand and hospitality investment.
Ahmed said the key will be matching supply with real demand.
“In this context, aligning supply with demonstrated demand and maintaining flexibility in delivery timelines would help preserve value while continuing to reinforce the UAE’s long-term positioning as a leading global destination,” he said.