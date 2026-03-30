The summit aims to support the shift towards smarter and more sustainable cities
The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) will host the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS 2026) from May 12 to 14 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
Held under the theme “Urban Evolution: A New Vision for Cities and Our Way of Life”, the summit aims to support the shift towards smarter and more sustainable cities, with a focus on improving quality of life.
Officials said the event is one of the emirate’s key platforms for infrastructure and urban development, and this year’s edition will be larger in scale to match growing global interest.
The summit comes as Abu Dhabi continues to advance a major infrastructure pipeline valued at more than $57 billion.
These projects cover several sectors, including housing, transport, education, culture and social infrastructure, reflecting the emirate’s long-term development plans.
Authorities said the pipeline supports Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for urban development, while helping turn plans into real projects on the ground.
According to ADPIC’s latest report, around 100 capital projects were completed in 2025, highlighting steady progress across the emirate.
Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said the summit reflects Abu Dhabi’s practical approach to building future-ready cities.
He noted that development plans place people at the centre, with a focus on integrated communities, strong infrastructure and modern transport systems.
He also stressed the importance of global partnerships in addressing the challenges facing cities, adding that Abu Dhabi continues to share its experience in planning and project delivery.
The summit will bring together government officials, business leaders, developers and investors from around the world.
Discussions will focus on project delivery, efficiency and how to scale up infrastructure solutions that can meet future demand.
Officials said the aim is to move beyond planning and ensure projects deliver real impact on communities.
The event comes at a time of strong economic growth in Abu Dhabi. GDP reached Dh325.7 billion in the third quarter of 2025, supported by growth in sectors such as construction.
With global estimates suggesting that 70 per cent of the world’s population will live in cities by 2050, officials said the need for smart urban planning is becoming more important.
Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of ADPIC, said the emirate’s progress is based on strong execution and clear planning.
He added that the summit will help bring together ideas and partnerships that support future development.
Authorities said ADIS 2026 will play a key role in shaping discussions around urban growth, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision to build sustainable and people-focused cities.