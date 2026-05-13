Abu Dhabi launches Dh55 billion public-private partnership infrastructure package at ADIS 2026

24 projects span transport, infrastructure, and social services sectors in Abu Dhabi
The Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre have unveiled a new portfolio of public-private partnership (PPP) projects valued at Dh55 billion, as part of the partnership programme overseen by ADIO.
The package comprises 24 projects spanning the transport, infrastructure, and social services sectors, with tenders set to be rolled out progressively throughout 2026 and 2027.
The projects are expected to unlock substantial investment opportunities for the private sector in Abu Dhabi, while attracting both local and international capital. They also represent a continuation of Abu Dhabi’s long-term infrastructure development strategy and reflect the emirate’s sustained ability to deliver major projects through effective partnerships with the private sector.
According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the projects are anticipated to attract leading global companies, support the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Local Content Programme, strengthen supply chains, and reinforce the emirate’s industrial base. ADIO’s PPP programme is built on a clear implementation framework and continues to witness growing investor interest.
In the transport sector, the plan includes the delivery of 11 major road projects with investments totaling Dh35 billion. The projects will add more than 300 kilometres of new roads, alongside upgrades to existing road networks, tunnels, and intersections.
In the infrastructure sector, Dh11 billion has been allocated for five strategic projects covering dams, water storage systems, floodwater management, stormwater drainage networks, and urban beautification works.
In the social infrastructure sector, Dh9 billion has been earmarked for eight projects, including the development of sports facilities, specialised healthcare centres, schools, and universities. These initiatives aim to enhance quality of life and provide sustainable, government-supported community facilities that contribute to longer and healthier lives.
The announcement coincides with preparations for the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit 2026, highlighting the emirate’s continued efforts to accelerate and expand infrastructure development projects.
The second edition of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit 2026 officially opened yesterday at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi under the theme: “Urban Evolution: Redefining Cities and Reimagining Our Way of Life.”
The three-day summit, organised by the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, has brought together government leaders, chief executives, developers, investors, and industry experts from around the world.
The event comes as Abu Dhabi continues implementing one of the largest urban development and infrastructure strategies in the region through a vast portfolio of projects spanning housing, transport, culture, education, and social amenities — reinforcing the emirate’s standing as a global model for smart and sustainable cities.
This year’s summit has witnessed a significant expansion in international participation and the scale of its agenda, with a particular focus on accelerating project delivery, improving execution efficiency, and maximizing developmental impact amid the rapid growth of Abu Dhabi’s construction sector, which recorded annual growth of 13.9% in 2025.
The summit is also showcasing key performance indicators achieved by the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, including the successful completion of 100 capital projects during 2025, underscoring the emirate’s ongoing urban momentum and rapid transition toward more efficient, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure.
Over the course of three days, the summit will address four core themes: delivery-driven infrastructure, urban quality of life, smart solutions, and sustainability and resilience, alongside governance, digital infrastructure, sustainable housing, and advanced construction technologies.
For the first time, the summit is hosting specialized sessions in collaboration with the International Federation of Consulting Engineers to discuss global best practices in managing and resolving disputes related to capital projects, further strengthening governance and transparency standards in major project execution.
The 2026 edition is also witnessing broad international participation through dedicated pavilions for Singapore, China, and Turkey, reflecting the success of the centre’s international roadshows conducted throughout 2025, which resulted in the signing of nine memoranda of understanding and more than 30 high-level bilateral meetings.
The inaugural edition of the summit attracted more than 4,100 participants from over 100 countries and resulted in the signing of 15 strategic agreements. The 2026 edition launches on a larger scale and with broader ambitions to accelerate sustainable urban transformation and translate development strategies into measurable, actionable projects.